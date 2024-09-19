iPower Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Optimization Initiatives Drive Material Gross Margin Expansion

and Second Consecutive Quarter of Profitability

iPower Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home, pet and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Fiscal Q4 2024 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Total revenue was $19.5 million compared to $23.4 million.

Gross profit increased 2% to $9.2 million, with gross margin up 870 bps to 47.4% compared to 38.7%.

Net income attributable to iPower increased to $0.7 million or $0.02 per share, compared to net loss attributable to iPower of $3.0 million or $(0.10) per share.

Adjusted net income attributable to iPower (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) improved to $0.9 million or $0.03 per share, compared to adjusted net loss attributable to iPower of $2.1 million or $(0.07) per share.

As of June 30, 2024, total debt was reduced by 46% to $6.3 million compared to $11.8 million as of June 30, 2023.



Fiscal 2024 Results vs. Fiscal 2023

Total revenue was $86.1 million compared to $88.9 million.

Gross profit increased 13% to $39.3 million, with gross margin up 650 bps to 45.6% compared to 39.1%.

Net loss attributable to iPower improved to $1.5 million or $(0.05) per share, compared to net loss attributable to iPower of $12.0 million or $(0.40) per share. The fiscal 2023 period includes approximately $3 million related to a goodwill impairment.

Adjusted net loss attributable to iPower (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) improved to $0.2 million or $(0.01) per share, compared to adjusted net loss attributable to iPower of $7.5 million or $(0.25) per share.

Management Commentary

“I’m proud of our team’s hard work in fiscal 2024 to drive record levels of gross margin, operating expense reductions and another year of positive cash flow from operations,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “Throughout the year, we delivered on multiple strategic initiatives to lay the foundation for future growth and profitability. We expanded channel distribution by launching sales on new platforms like TikTok Shop and Temu, both of which have seen promising early results. We’ve also strengthened the capabilities and resilience of our supply chain through partnerships with suppliers in South East Asia. We will remain focused on evaluating each aspect of our business to ensure we’re providing a best-in-class service to both our current and future customers.

“We also continued to elevate our SuperSuite supply chain business by integrating key components from value-added partners across logistics, technology and marketing to enhance our service offerings. We believe that this collaborative approach has positioned SuperSuite as a leader in supply chain management, merchandising and warehousing, attracting a diverse network of new customers and partners. We are working through a robust pipeline of prospective partners and look forward to capitalizing on the growing demand for SuperSuite as we continue to build out our partner ecosystem.”

iPower CFO, Kevin Vassily, added, “The optimization initiatives we implemented earlier this year are yielding results, enabling us to achieve material gross margin expansion and our second consecutive quarter of profitability in fiscal Q4. Additionally, we made significant improvements to our balance sheet as we reduced total debt by approximately $5.5 million compared to the close of fiscal 2023. We are pleased with the progress we made this year and look forward to delivering on our goals in fiscal 2025.”

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 was $19.5 million compared to $23.4 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. The decrease was driven primarily by higher promotional activity in the year-ago period related to selling down inventory. This was partially offset by growth in iPower’s SuperSuite supply chain offerings.

Gross profit in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 increased 2% to $9.2 million compared to $9.1 million in the same quarter in fiscal 2023. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin increased 870 basis points to 47.4% compared to 38.7% in the year-ago period. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by improved pricing through key supplier negotiations and favorable product mix.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 improved 34% to $8.0 million compared to $12.0 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses improved 1,050 basis points to 41.0% compared to 51.5% in the year-ago period. The decrease in operating expenses was driven primarily by lower selling and fulfillment expenses resulting from a combination of lower marketing and promotional activity, as well as credits from certain vendors.

Net income attributable to iPower in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 improved to $0.7 million or $0.02 per share, compared to net loss attributable to iPower of $3.0 million or $(0.10) per share for the same period in fiscal 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to iPower (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below), which excludes legal fees for arbitration net of tax impact, improved to $0.9 million or $0.03 per share in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 compared to adjusted net loss attributable to iPower of $2.1 million or $(0.07) per share in the year-ago period.

Cash and cash equivalents were $7.4 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $3.7 million at June 30, 2023. As a result of the Company’s debt paydown, total debt was reduced by 46% to $6.3 million compared to $11.8 million as of June 30, 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today, September 19, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

iPower’s management will host the conference call, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.meetipower.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home, pet and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a network of warehouses serving the U.S., competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. iPower believes that these capabilities will enable it to efficiently move a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

iPower has disclosed non-GAAP net income/(loss) and non-GAAP earnings per share in this press release, which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The Company defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) as net income excluding legal fees for arbitration net of tax impact. A table providing a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income/(loss) and non-GAAP EPS is included at the end of this press release.

The Company's management believes that presenting non-GAAP net income/(loss) and non-GAAP EPS provides useful information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company's ongoing operations, as well as providing for more consistent period-over-period comparisons. This non-GAAP measure assists management in its operational and financial decision-making, as well as monitoring the Company's performance, non-GAAP net income/(loss) and non-GAAP EPS are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP net income/(loss) and non-GAAP earnings per share are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating or net income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. We do not consider these non-GAAP measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to limitations and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our GAAP results of operations. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on September 19, 2024, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC on November 15, 2023, February 14, 2024 and May 14, 2024, and in its other SEC filings.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

IPW@elevate-ir.com

iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2024 and 2023 June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 7,377,837 $ 3,735,642 Accounts receivable, net 14,740,093 14,071,543 Inventories, net 10,546,273 20,593,889 Prepayments and other current assets, net 2,346,534 2,858,196 Total current assets 35,010,737 41,259,270 Non-current assets Right of use - non-current 6,124,163 7,837,345 Property and equipment, net 370,887 536,418 Deferred tax assets, net 2,445,605 2,155,250 Goodwill 3,034,110 3,034,110 Intangible assets, net 3,630,700 4,280,071 Other non-current assets 679,655 991,823 Total non-current assets 16,285,120 18,835,017 Total assets $ 51,295,857 $ 60,094,287 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 11,227,116 13,244,957 Other payables and accrued liabilities 3,885,487 5,548,443 Advance from shareholders - 85,200 Lease liability - current 2,039,301 2,159,173 Short-term loan payable 491,214 - Short-term loan payable - related party 350,000 - Long-term promissory note payable - current portion - 2,017,852 Revolving loan payable 5,500,739 - Income taxes payable 276,158 276,683 Total current liabilities 23,770,015 23,332,308 Non-current liabilities Long-term revolving loan payable, net - 9,791,191 Lease liability - non-current 4,509,809 6,106,047 Total non-current liabilities 4,509,809 15,897,238 Total liabilities 28,279,824 39,229,546 Commitments and contingency - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 2023 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 31,359,899 and 29,710,939 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 2023 31,361 29,712 Additional paid in capital 33,463,883 29,624,520 Accumulated deficits (10,230,601 ) (8,702,442 ) Non-controlling interest (38,204 ) (24,915 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (210,406 ) (62,134 ) Total stockholders' equity 23,016,033 20,864,741 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 51,295,857 $ 60,094,287







iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the Three Months and Years Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Years Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUES $ 19,454,481 $ 23,399,166 $ 86,071,485 $ 88,902,048 TOTAL REVENUES 19,454,481 23,399,166 86,071,485 88,902,048 COST OF REVENUES 10,226,651 14,348,668 46,818,232 54,104,587 GROSS PROFIT 9,227,830 9,050,498 39,253,253 34,797,461 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and fulfillment 5,068,847 8,133,299 28,095,176 32,427,972 General and administrative 2,902,127 3,913,672 12,120,969 12,792,998 Impairment loss - goodwill - - - 3,060,034 Total operating expenses 7,970,974 12,046,971 40,216,145 48,281,004 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 1,256,856 (2,996,473 ) (962,892 ) (13,483,543 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expenses (196,249 ) (265,497 ) (788,425 ) (1,066,280 ) Loss on equity method investment (2,890 ) (1,376 ) (5,508 ) (10,001 ) Other non-operating income (67,991 ) (306,874 ) (35,988 ) (107,749 ) Total other expenses, net (267,130 ) (573,747 ) (829,921 ) (1,184,030 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 989,726 (3,570,220 ) (1,792,813 ) (14,667,573 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE 336,309 (605,374 ) (251,365 ) (2,690,500 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 653,417 (2,964,846 ) (1,541,448 ) (11,977,073 ) Non-controlling interest (3,685 ) (2,805 ) (13,289 ) (11,683 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $ 657,102 $ (2,962,041 ) $ (1,528,159 ) $ (11,965,390 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation adjustments (56,432 ) (21,090 ) (148,272 ) (67,812 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $ 600,670 $ (2,983,131 ) $ (1,676,431 ) $ (12,033,202 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK Basic 29,943,439 29,747,497 29,878,196 29,713,354 EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.40 )





iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Years Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $ 657,102 $ (2,962,041 ) $ (1,528,159 ) $ (11,965,390 ) Legal fees for arbitration 292,570 991,282 1,531,907 1,673,694 Impairment loss - goodwill 0 0 0 3,060,034 Adjustments to tax provision (99,366 ) (168,084 ) (214,784 ) (307,009 ) NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $ 850,306 $ (2,138,843 ) $ (211,036 ) $ (7,538,671 ) GAAP EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE * Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.40 ) Impact of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.01 0.03 0.04 0.15 NON-GAAP EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE * $ 0.03 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.25 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK* Basic - GAAP and NON-GAAP 29,943,439 29,747,497 29,878,196 29,713,354

