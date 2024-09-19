BEN Partners with KangarooHealth to Optimize Omnichannel Remote Patient Monitoring Support with GenAI Platform

BEN’s AI assistant technology, paired with KangarooHealth’s remote monitoring devices, will offer round-the-clock interactive support to patients and healthcare providers

JACKSON, Wyo., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network (BEN) , (Nasdaq: BNAI), an emerging provider in safe and secure generative AI (GenAI) for consumer engagement, and KangarooHealth, Inc. (KangarooHealth), a leading healthcare technology company renowned for its AI-assisted, turn-key connected care platform including remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management (CCM) and other remote care services, have entered into a partnership agreement that will enable the companies to work together to broaden access to AI-supported remote patient monitoring – aiming to improve chronic condition patient outcomes in value-based care model with omnichannel support capabilities.



At the heart of BEN’s innovative solution is BEN’s healthcare AI assistant, Sandy, capable of understanding patient inquiries in real-time and providing timely responses as an AI-powered avatar. Sandy engages patients anytime and anywhere, enhancing the overall care experience. KangarooHealth provides an extensive suite of connected care solutions, featuring over 100 connected device integrations that support more than 50 chronic condition pathways. This offering also includes electronic medical record (EMR) integration and access to on-demand licensed remote care clinicians.

Together, the integrated solutions from BEN and KangarooHealth seek to create a highly scalable, 24/7/365 remote patient monitoring program. This program not only offers personalized health education but also informs patients about early risk indicators and recommends next steps for care management, enabling timely interventions.

“Most patients struggle with managing chronic conditions at home, and the joint solution from BEN and KangarooHealth provides a care management partner for patients, meeting patients’ needs wherever they are in their chronic care management journey and providing always-available remote patient monitoring support while personalizing all communications for each patient’s preference with a rapid deployment cycle,” said Dr. Xiaoxu Kang, Founder and CEO of KangarooHealth. “Especially in value-base care framework, we would like to empower progressive health plans, accountable care organizations (ACOs) and pharmacy networks to better support their members with our AI-powered remote patient monitoring programs.”

“The limited availability of healthcare professionals makes remote patient monitoring challenging to efficiently execute – especially for patients in rural areas and healthcare deserts,” said Dr. William T. Lee, Senior Director, Pharmacy System Innovations, Carilion Clinic. “The partnership between BEN and KangarooHealth is a major innovation in chronic care management, elevating the development of the evolving hospital at home model where a positive outcome for many patients with chronic diseases can be achieved.”

KangarooHealth offers plug-and-play solutions for remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic condition management, designed to improve patient care while minimizing the burden on healthcare staff. As a comprehensive remote care provider, KangarooHealth supplies everything from devices and platforms to staffing and billing solutions. Founded in 2015, KangarooHealth has earned the trust of hundreds of providers nationwide. With a proven track record, the company boasts an impressive 92% compliance rate among enrolled patients and a 98% customer satisfaction rate. KangarooHealth's solutions effectively help providers reduce readmissions and emergency room visits, enhancing overall healthcare delivery.

“BEN is excited to work with KangarooHealth to help them scale their monitoring service by providing 24/7 AI-based human-like technology,” said Paul Chang, CEO of BEN. “Through this collaboration, we are aiming to improve outcomes for all patients despite workforce and physician limitations that would otherwise inhibit optimal care.”

About KangarooHealth

Established in 2015, KangarooHealth is a rapidly growing, woman- and minority-owned healthcare technology company dedicated to enhancing patient care through innovative connected care solutions, i.e., remote patient monitoring, remote therapeutic monitoring, and chronic care management solutions. By integrating AI-powered software with a robust network of biometric sensors and on-demand U.S.-based care teams, KangarooHealth empowers providers to monitor chronic conditions more effectively between/after visits and alerts providers to verified early symptoms, facilitating timely care escalation. KangarooHealth simplifies the launch of successful remote patient monitoring programs, eliminating the need for additional clinical or billing staff. As the end-to-end remote patient monitoring platform and service provider, KangarooHealth manages every aspect, from patient enrollment and connected device distribution to 24/7 monitoring and fully CMS-compliant billing. Covering over 50 common chronic conditions and post-acute care episodes, KangarooHealth’s platform is also highly configurable, allowing for effective monitoring of an unlimited range of conditions. The company is on a mission to revolutionize the healthcare model into a fully connected care journey, driving better outcomes and reducing overall care costs.

About BEN

Brand Engagement Network (BEN), NASDAQ: BNAI, is an emerging provider of safe and secure generative AI for businesses and consumers, headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN’s full-stack platform, encompassing front-end, middleware, and back-end, is scalable, customizable, and can be fully optimized for superior CX, productivity, and performance. The backbone of BENs success is its rich portfolio of conversational AI applications, featuring 16+ perception, understanding and response modules that facilitate human-like engagements with consumers. BEN seeks to deploy scalable and sustainable AI solutions to businesses and partner with those with complimentary capabilities and networks in industries experiencing significant workforce gaps. In line with the vision of an AI-enhanced world, BEN strives to bring AI assistants to everyone who can benefit from them.

