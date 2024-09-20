Winkler Lowy Foundation Provides Gift to Establish Theater at Pressman Academy in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Winkler Lowy Foundation announced this week that it has provided a significant gift to support the development of a state-of-the-art theater facility at Pressman Academy at Temple Beth Am in Los Angeles. Janine Winkler Lowy has been a longtime supporter of Pressman Academy, first as a Pressman parent and now a proud Pressman grandmother.

“The performing arts are an inseparable component of the multidisciplinary education that our children need to thrive,” said Janine Winkler Lowy. “We are delighted to support Pressman Academy as it invests in this step to enrich the souls of our students' through theater, choir and drama.”

The theater is part of a broader four-part capital campaign so the school can build impactful new spaces that match its momentum, maximize its vision, and meet its growth. By September 2025, in addition to the theater, Pressman Academy’s West LA campus will be home to a cutting edge STEAM Lab, an innovative Art Studio, an 8,000 square foot Middle School building designed to meet the developmental needs of teens and tweens, as well as renovated Elementary School classrooms and expanded learning support spaces.

“At a time of increased antisemitism, Pressman Academy is particularly heartened to double down on joyful, dynamic Jewish learning opportunities that invest in our Jewish future,” said Dr. Erica Rothblum, Head of School at Pressman Academy.

Pressman Academy is a leading Jewish day school in Los Angeles that engages students in a rich academic program in both General and Judaic Studies to prepare them for high school and positions them to become the kinds of human beings and leaders we need in this world.

Janine Winkler Lowy is the founder of The Winkler Lowy Foundation, a communal activist and philanthropist, and a longtime supporter of both Pressman Academy and the general Los Angeles Jewish community.

Janine Lowy has participated in the creation of many noteworthy Jewish programs in Los Angeles, including the Master of Arts in Teaching at American Jewish University and the Education Twinning Program at The Jewish Federation of Los Angeles.

