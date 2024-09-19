Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,840 in the last 365 days.

Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 4, 2024.  

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Investor Relations
804.289.9709

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more