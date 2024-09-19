Starbucks Corporation Sued for Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before October 28, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights – SBUX

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Starbucks Corporation ("Starbucks" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBUX) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Starbucks investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 2, 2023 and April 30, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/starbucks-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=103541&wire=3

SBUX investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, on April 30, 2024, after market hours, investors began to question the veracity of defendants’ public statements following Starbucks’ press release announcing its second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings and the accompanying same-day earnings call. In pertinent part, defendants announced disappointing Q2 Fiscal 2024 results, stating that store sales declined globally 4%, with traffic falling 7%, and further disclosed a 2% decline in new revenues to $8.6 billion. On the back of these results, Starbucks additionally lowered their guidance for FY 2024, citing global declines in store sales, net revenues, and both GAAP and non- GAAP earnings. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on the issues Starbucks was facing in China, with CFO Ruggeri stating, in reference to the Chinese market, “we still see the effects of a slower-than-expected recovery, and we see fierce competition among value players in the market.” Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Starbucks’ revelation. The price of Starbucks’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $88.49 per share on April 30, 2024, Starbucks’ stock price fell to $74.44 per share on May 1, 2024, a decline of over 15% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Starbucks during the relevant time frame, you have until October 28, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

