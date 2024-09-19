Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,829 in the last 365 days.

JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR PLEASANT GROVE  

Posted: September 19, 2024

Pleasant Grove, Utah—Applications are being accepted for a part-time justice court judge position that will serve Pleasant Grove, Utah. The position will replace Judge Randy Birch who resigned in March.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Utah County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the United States. In addition, applicants must be a resident of Utah County, an adjacent county, or the judicial district in which the justice court is located either upon appointment or within a reasonable  time following appointment.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office form must be completed and is available on the court’s website  (https://legacy.utcourts.gov/admin/jobs). The salary range for the position is $46,417 to $59,678 per year. For additional information about working for Pleasant Grove, email Scott Darrington at  sdarrington@pgcity.org.

The deadline for applications is Monday, October 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. and should be sent to the  attention of Jim Peters, Administrative Office of the Courts, P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-0241. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. For questions  about the justice courts or the process for filling this position, email Jim Peters, Justice Court  Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit three to five nominees to the  mayor of Pleasant Grove, Guy Fugal, within 45 days of its first meeting. Mayor Fugal will then have 30 days in which to select a finalist. His selection must then be ratified by the Pleasant Grove City Council and certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

# # #

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

JUSTICE COURT VACANCY EXTENDED FOR PROVIDENCE »

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR PLEASANT GROVE  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more