JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR PLEASANT GROVE  

Pleasant Grove, Utah—Applications are being accepted for a part-time justice court judge position that will serve Pleasant Grove, Utah. The position will replace Judge Randy Birch who resigned in March.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Utah County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the United States. In addition, applicants must be a resident of Utah County, an adjacent county, or the judicial district in which the justice court is located either upon appointment or within a reasonable time following appointment.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office form must be completed and is available on the court’s website (https://legacy.utcourts.gov/admin/jobs). The salary range for the position is $46,417 to $59,678 per year. For additional information about working for Pleasant Grove, email Scott Darrington at sdarrington@pgcity.org.

The deadline for applications is Monday, October 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. and should be sent to the attention of Jim Peters, Administrative Office of the Courts, P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-0241. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. For questions about the justice courts or the process for filling this position, email Jim Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit three to five nominees to the mayor of Pleasant Grove, Guy Fugal, within 45 days of its first meeting. Mayor Fugal will then have 30 days in which to select a finalist. His selection must then be ratified by the Pleasant Grove City Council and certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

