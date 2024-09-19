Victoria Rader Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates as Guest on 'Times Square Today'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria Rader, founder of YU2SHINE and internationally recognized Possibility Coach ® and pioneer of Quantum Personal Development ™ , was recently featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates around the country as a guest on the acclaimed program "Times Square Today." Hosted by former The Bachelor star Bob Guiney, the show spotlights impactful figures making a difference in their fields. Victoria's inspirational journey captivated audiences across the nation.

Born in Ukraine during the Soviet era, Victoria’s story is one of resilience and perseverance. Despite the restrictions of the time, she nurtured a belief that anything is possible. Through sheer determination, and with her "Ukrainian freedom-seeking genes," as she describes them, Victoria overcame tremendous obstacles to live her dreams.

“I believe my journey is proof that with faith and perseverance, everything is possible. From homeschooling my two children to becoming one of the top 1% real estate agents in the U.S. during the 2009 market crash, and now leading YU2SHINE, I’ve seen how God’s grace can turn struggles into triumphs,” says Victoria. Today, she channels these life lessons to help others awaken their own limitless potential through YU2SHINE, a transformational coaching platform she founded. Her work has inspired many to achieve their fullest potential, despite life’s challenges.

Bob Guiney, host of Times Square Today, praised the episode, noting: “Conversations like the one with Victoria Rader are what make this show truly special. Her story of overcoming adversity is incredibly inspirational, and it reminds us all of the power of perseverance, faith, and the human spirit.”

Victoria’s feature on the show highlighted her dedication to personal and spiritual growth, and how she continues to inspire others through YU2SHINE, which helps individuals create fulfilling lives through empowerment, self-awareness, and mindset coaching.

For more information on Victoria Rader and her transformational coaching work with YU2SHINE, visit www.yu2shine.com.

About Victoria Rader

Victoria Rader, originally from Ukraine, overcame the hardships of growing up under the Soviet regime, and built a remarkable life of purpose and success. She has traveled to over 40 countries, homeschooled her children, achieved top honors in real estate during a market crisis, and founded YU2SHINE, a platform dedicated to helping individuals unlock their true potential. Today, she is an internationally best-selling award-winning author, keynote speaker, and a globally recognized pioneer of quantum personal development, reaching people worldwide with her message of freedom, light, faith, perseverance, and possibility.

