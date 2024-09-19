President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Khydyrli village in Aghdam to inspect the ongoing restoration work.

The President was briefed on the progress of the work.

Khydyrli Village is a key site for extensive reconstruction in Aghdam. President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation for the village on October 4, 2022.

Located 3 kilometers from Aghdam city center, Khydyrli is set to house 5,093 residents. The total area allocated for the project is 418 hectares. To accommodate the population, 170 hectares have been designated for the first phase of construction, which includes building 719 individual houses for 2,951 people.

The demolition and vertical planning in the village are complete. Construction of central communication systems and road infrastructure is in progress.

Work on the land and foundations for 10 non-residential buildings has been completed, with reinforced concrete and masonry work underway.

Plans include creating various facilities to ensure local employment, such as cultural and entertainment centers, diverse businesses, economic development projects, and opportunities in education, administration, and agriculture.

President Ilham Aliyev also viewed the completed houses in the village.