Do Not Drink Advisory Rescinded for Country View Mobile Home Park, Ellis County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a do not drink advisory for the Country View Mobile Home Park public water supply system located in Ellis County. The advisory was issued because of the water system was using an unpermitted well resulting in unknown water quality.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Repairs have been completed and laboratory testing samples collected from the Country View Mobile Home Park indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at: 785-625-7774 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit our PWS Consumer Information webpage.

