DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT PARTNER MARK PARISER NAMED TOP BUSINESS MANAGER

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partner Mark Pariser has been named to the “2024 Future of Business Management list” by Trusted Advisor.“Business managers play an indispensable role that extends far beyond managing finances, taxes, and bills—they are true partners in their clients’ growth. Guiding both business decisions and personal milestones, they help shape the trajectory of the most influential figures in music, entertainment and sports. Balancing these responsibilities requires immense dedication, creativity, and a deep understanding of each client’s unique needs. This year, we are excited to honor these tireless professionals for their invaluable contributions and commitment to excellence,” said Matthew Hoffman, the Founder and CEO of Trusted Advisor.”“Mark Pariser is a business manager who represents professionals and artists in music, film and television. His clients also include influencers, entrepreneurs and other high-net-worth individuals,” states the feature. “Mark also serves on the board of directors for the SONA (Songwriters of North America) and The SONA Foundation. Mark has been recognized as a top business manager by most of the entertainment industry press.”In the profile, Pariser states that, “Being named as an Entertainment Business Visionary by the L.A. Times” was the professional highlight of the past year.Mark Pariser’s practice emphasizes the proactive management of the tax and financial affairs of a variety of people who work in film, television, music and technology. His clientele also includes touring acts, international executives and entrepreneurs, and other high net-worth individuals and their businesses.Other industry-wide accolades Pariser has received include being named in 2022 and 2023 as one of “Hollywood’s Top Business Managers” by The Hollywood Reporter, one of “Business Managers Elite” by Variety and one of “Billboard’s 2022 Top Business Managers.” In addition, the Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley Business Journals have named Mark as one of their “Top 100 Accountants.”

