Governor Hochul Highlights $2.3 Billion in Tax Relief for Nearly 3 Million New Yorkers

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “The STAR program is a crucial lifeline for New Yorkers, helping to alleviate the financial burden of property taxes for homeowners across our state. These tax saving efforts are a testament to our commitment to supporting New York’s working families as they face the pressures of rising living costs. The STAR program continues to be a vital resource for millions of homeowners and seniors, and with the new direct deposit option, we are making it even easier for New Yorkers to access these critical benefits. The Senate Democratic Majority worked closely with Governor Hochul and our colleagues in the Assembly to ensure that, in addition to STAR, we expanded access to child care assistance, increased child tax credit payments, and delivered much-needed food assistance to children across the state. Together, these initiatives reflect our dedication to putting more money back in the pockets of hardworking New Yorkers.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “Today’s announcement will provide millions of New Yorkers the additional savings needed to invest and spend on everyday items they need most. Our continued effort to ensure this program is fully funded and easily accessible highlights the Assembly Majority’s commitment to making New York more affordable for families and seniors across the state.”

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said, "I commend Governor Hochul for delivering crucial tax relief through the STAR program, particularly for seniors on fixed incomes who rely on these property tax savings. The new direct deposit option provides faster access, and I urge all eligible residents to take full advantage of this benefit.”

Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Three million New Yorkers are eligible for tax relief under the STAR program and now, with direct deposit, it is easier than ever to access this benefit. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for allocating over two billion dollars in the state budget to helping New Yorkers pay their property taxes and for their continued efforts to make New York State a more affordable place for all of its residents.”

Senator Leroy Comrie said, “The STAR program has been an immense relief to the working families and homeowners in my district, and I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to support this initiative. Year after year, families and older adults rely on this benefit to provide relief from their property tax burden. With the implementation of the digital portal, we will be able to expand the program to even more New Yorkers. I will continue my advocacy and outreach to ensure everyone who is eligible can receive the benefit.”

Senator Jamaal T. Bailey said, "It is crucial to support our community, especially those facing challenges with daily living costs. I extend my gratitude to Governor Hochul for announcing the $2.3 billion in tax relief for nearly 3 million New Yorkers through the School Tax Relief program. This initiative, which provides property tax relief based on income, will significantly assist families by enhancing access to childcare support and food benefits. Such measures are essential for alleviating the financial burdens of everyday necessities and will help ensure a brighter future for our children."

Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am so pleased that millions of New Yorkers will easily receive tax relief in the coming year through the State’s new School Tax Relief direct deposit program. Here in Westchester, property taxes are a burden for many families, especially seniors living on a fixed income. While many Westchester residents have already received their checks this year, I urge you to sign up for direct deposit so in future years you can receive your STAR checks hassle free and on time. I thank Governor Hochul for understanding the burden of property taxes and my colleagues for taking concrete steps to address this burden.”

Senator Peter Harckham said, "At a time when every dollar counts, New York State is proactively getting money out the door and into the bank accounts of New Yorkers. The Governor and her team have heard the need for relief for the middle class and have responded—on behalf of my constituents, I say thanks. The accelerated distribution of STAR funds through direct deposit is another step forward for our state. This disbursement of $2.3B in property tax relief will make an important difference in the lives of property taxpayers across New York and support the local economy of the Hudson Valley."

Senator Kevin Thomas said, “Governor Hochul’s announcement of $2.3 billion in tax relief is a game changer for New Yorkers, especially for Long Island homeowners who rely on the STAR program. By expanding access and making it easier than ever to receive these benefits through direct deposit, we’re ensuring that they receive money they are entitled to in a timely manner.”

Senator James Skoufis said, "The STAR program is essential to millions of New York taxpayers. The relief it delivers is a cornerstone of the government's efforts to make the state more affordable. While additional work is, no doubt, needed, I'll continue partnering with the Governor and like-minded colleagues on initiatives that assist families stay in their homes while working and after retirement."

Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, "As legislators, we should be doing everything possible to make New York State affordable for our families to grow and thrive in, and that includes ensuring that hardworking New Yorkers have the capacity to have childcare and keep their children fed. As a parent of two, I know firsthand how critical it is to put money back into the pockets of working parents, and I am so glad that these initiatives are working hand-in-hand to prioritize the economic well-being of New York's families."

Senator Monica Martinez said, “Thanks to the STAR program, Long Island families are seeing meaningful tax relief. Providing $2.3 billion in assistance this year alone will ease the financial burden on New Yorkers, improve homeownership affordability, and give families more flexibility in managing their household budgets. I thank Governor Hochul for working with the legislature to continue providing this vital support for property owners statewide.”

Senator John Liu said, "The STAR digital portal is giving New Yorkers new and convenient ways to find property tax relief, and with $2.3 billion in savings going to nearly 3 million New Yorkers, it’s clear this new portal is delivering real and tangible assistance to homeowners. Thank you to Governor Hochul for modernizing this tax credit and making it easier for residents to get what they are due.”

Assemblymember Charles Lavine said, “The STAR program has been, and thanks to Governor Hochul, will continue to be a great way to cope with the ever-increasing cost of living. By maintaining this program and adding technological enhancements which make getting benefits a little easier, the economic needs of families and seniors are prioritized.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, "As families across the Hudson Valley struggle with rising costs, it is critical that we provide financial relief for our constituents and residents,” said Assemblymember Didi Barrett. “Today’s announcement about the STAR Program, which has provided tax relief for more than 3 million New Yorkers, is a testimony to our commitment to ensuring New York State remains affordable for middle-class families, and I thank Governor Hochul for her support of this important program.”

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic said, “I am grateful to Governor Hochul for prioritizing affordability and enhancing the STAR rebate program. By introducing direct deposit and streamlining access, we are removing barriers for families who rely on this relief to manage rising costs. These improvements go beyond convenience — they demonstrate our commitment to helping New Yorkers succeed in their communities.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “Affordability was a major focus of our 2024-25 state budget by including numerous increases in programs that reduce property tax burdens, including record aid to school districts, increased funding to local governments for general state aid, roads and bridges, clean water, and environmental grants. In addition to STAR and other programs to reduce the property tax burden, the budget also increased funding to support child care, affordable housing, higher education – including increases in tuition assistance, and health care. The commitment of Governor Hochul and the Legislature to reducing costs for working families will continue in 2025. I join the Governor today in supporting her efforts to lower costs for New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Latrice Walker said, “I am happy to share news of the School Tax Relief (STAR) program with the homeowners who live in my district. Hardworking New Yorkers deserve to reap the fruits of their labor. Eligible New Yorkers can receive hundreds of dollars in relief that can be used for everyday household expenses. The convenience of direct deposit in several areas of the state makes the program even more attractive.”

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn said, “The start of the school year is an exciting new chapter, but it also comes with financial challenges for many families and caregivers. I applaud Governor Kathy Hochul for uplifting New Yorkers and easing the back-to-school burdens by delivering $2.3 billion in tax relief to nearly 3 million New Yorkers," said Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn. "By improving the STAR program, while also boosting access to childcare and expanding child tax credit payments, we’re making New York more affordable and livable for all communities.”

Assemblymember Clyde Vanel said, "We commend Governor Hochul’s efforts to ensure that the working middle class New Yorkers have relief in these difficult economic times. We will continue to fight for the working people of New York State.”

Assemblymember Charles Fall said, "This initiative plays a pivotal role in alleviating the financial burden on our families, ensuring that they can thrive and that our communities continue to flourish. I commend Governor Hochul for spearheading this initiative. I look forward to continuing the work of building a future grounded in equity, access and prosperity for every individual in the 61st district in Staten Island, Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn."

Assemblymember Nader Sayegh said, “I applaud the Governor for her work in launching the first-ever STAR Digital Portal, which helped to deliver $2.3 billion in tax relief to almost 3 million families in our State. With the launch of this Digital Portal, many households are now able to receive their credits faster and more efficiently. The expanded access to Child Care Assistance, Expanded Child Tax Credit Payments, and food assistance for kids statewide are vital steps in supporting working families and ensuring our most vulnerable are not left behind. These efforts are making a real difference in the lives of working New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar said, “The STAR tax credit is an economic lifeline for almost three million New Yorkers, putting $1.6 billion back in their pockets to cover the costs of basic goods. Today we are making historic reforms to bring STAR into the 21st century. New Yorkers will now have unprecedented accessibility to the credit, including the option for direct deposit, so that more households will get the rebate check they earned. Together, we are providing much-needed economic relief, lowering New Yorkers’ cost of living, and making our tax system fairer.”

Senator Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas said, "We must do all we can to make New York more affordable for everyone. The STAR rebate check disbursement by Governor Hochul is a great opportunity to support homeowners in our city and state. The checks come right on time as New Yorkers continue to ask us to help them make ends meet. New Yorkers have been waiting for and receiving relief. Today is an important day because budgets have only gotten tighter, and bills have gone higher. Thank you to all who helped make this happen so we can provide more relief and accessibility to all New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham said, “I applaud Governor Hochul’s leadership in fulfilling her commitment to deliver meaningful tax relief to nearly 3 million New Yorkers. The expansion of the STAR program, with the convenience of direct deposit, marks a crucial step in ensuring families and seniors can access this relief seamlessly. As the cost of living continues to challenge many, these tax credits represent a vital investment in the financial stability of New York’s working families. I urge all eligible residents, from Brooklyn to Buffalo, to take advantage of this opportunity. Together, we are building a more affordable New York for everyone.

Assemblymember Yuldeka Tapia said, "The STAR program remains a crucial lifeline for homeowners and seniors, especially in communities like the Bronx, where poverty rates are among the highest in the state. By expanding financial and economic assistance, like increased access to child care and the Child Tax Credit, we are ensuring that families can focus on what matters most. These initiatives reflect New York State’s ongoing commitment to supporting residents across New York State and improving the quality of life for all."

Assemblymember Dana Levenberg said, "New York is the greatest state in the country, and we're working hard every day to make it easier for people to afford to live and work here. Programs like the STAR rebate give homeowners extra breathing room in their budgets, and enrolling in the new direct deposit program will make the process of getting that money simpler. And by expanding our child tax credit program, providing summer EBT to keep kids fed when school is out, and introducing programs like ny.gov/childcare, we're strengthening the safety net for our kids and the adults who care for them. These vital programs help New Yorkers get their footing and get ahead, and I am proud to support them. I will continue to work with Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the Legislature to find ways to support New York's working and middle-class families."

Assemblymember George Alvarez said, "Plain and simple-- the rent is too damn high. Skyrocketing rents have led to a mass exodus of New Yorkers in search of affordable housing elsewhere. I applaud Governor Hochul's leadership on the issue and look forward to continuing the work with her to ensure that our neighbors can live comfortably, and our seniors can age in place."

Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky said, "With this increase to the STAR credit, Mid-Hudson residents will see more than half a billion dollars in tax relief. Combined with expansions to the child tax credit, child care, and food assistance programs, these programs help make New York more affordable for the people who live here—from working families to seniors on fixed incomes. I am proud to have supported a State budget that invests in its residents and communities, and thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in this important mission."