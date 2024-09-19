Healthcare Analytics Market Growth

Rise in adoption of big data in healthcare organizations for tackling various risks related to various different chronic diseases drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 15.3% CAGR | The Global Healthcare Analytics Market Size Reach USD 96.90 Billion by 2030." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global healthcare analytics market size was valued at $23.51 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $96.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 308 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07488 The increase in the adoption of big data in healthcare organizations, rise in government initiatives to escalate the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) among healthcare organizations, and the growing pressure in the healthcare sector to curb unnecessary expenditure fuel the growth of the global healthcare analytics market.The global healthcare analytics market is segmented on the basis of application, component, deployment model, end user, type and region. Depending on application, it is fragmented into financial analysis, operational & administrative analysis and clinical analysis. By component, the market is categorized into hardware software and services. By deployment model, it is bifurcated as on-premise and on-demand. As per end user, the market is categorized into, healthcare payers, healthcare providers and others. On the basis of type, it is classified into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A07488 Based on component, the service segment accounted for nearly half of the global healthcare analytics market in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. Rise in demand for cloud-based healthcare analytics services during the global health crisis across the globe is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the segment. However, the software segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. This is because majority of health care providers choose data warehouse to maintain proper operations of their organizations.By deployment model, the on-premise segment garnered the largest healthcare analytics share and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years as on-premise software is considered widely useful in large enterprises as software can be implemented on IT infrastructure of a company itself and it provides more security as compared to on-demand. However, the on-demand segment is expected to witness highest growth, owing to a paradigm shift in deployment methods from on-premise to on-demand models.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07488 Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, garnering more than half of the global healthcare analytics market, due to increasing adoption of analytics solutions in the healthcare industry and presence of major players in the region. The market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 19.4% from 2021 to 2030. Growing government healthcare regulations to reduce the rising healthcare costs and increasing regulatory requirements propel the need for healthcare analytics in the region. This factor drives the market growth in this province.The key players profiled in the healthcare analytics market analysis are Allscript Healthcare Solution, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, HMS(Vitreoshealth), IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation, MedeAnalytics, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Optum, Inc., and SAS, Institute. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the healthcare analytics industry.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (308 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/healthcare-analytics-market/purchase-options Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Analytics Market-● The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in demand for upgraded analytics solutions among healthcare organizations to support the establishments during critical situation in the pandemic. 