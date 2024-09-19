Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 17.3 billion by 2034 | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Collaboration between academia and industry fosters innovation in molecular diagnostics, driving the development of advanced testing methodologies and platforms.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe molecular diagnostics market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2034. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for molecular diagnostics is estimated to reach US$ 17.3 billion by the end of 2034.

The rise in POCT adoption offers convenience and accessibility, driving demand for molecular diagnostic tests outside traditional laboratory settings. Portable and easy-to-use molecular diagnostic devices enable rapid testing, facilitating timely diagnosis and treatment decisions.

AI applications enhance molecular diagnostics by analyzing vast datasets, improving test accuracy, and providing predictive insights. Machine learning algorithms aid in pattern recognition and data interpretation, optimizing diagnostic efficiency and precision.

The integration of companion diagnostics with targeted therapies supports personalized treatment approaches. Molecular diagnostic tests identify biomarkers and genetic mutations, enabling healthcare providers to tailor therapies to individual patient profiles, improving treatment efficacy and patient outcomes.

Non-invasive molecular diagnostic tests, such as liquid biopsies, gain traction for cancer detection and monitoring. These tests offer minimal patient discomfort and provide real-time insights into disease progression, driving their adoption in clinical practice.

dPCR technologies offer enhanced sensitivity and specificity in molecular diagnostics, enabling precise quantification of nucleic acids. This technology finds applications in rare mutation detection, infectious disease monitoring, and prenatal screening, expanding the scope of molecular diagnostic testing in healthcare.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Real-time PCR Systems lead the Europe molecular diagnostics market, driven by their widespread usage and versatility in diagnostic applications.

Diagnostics laboratories lead the Europe molecular diagnostics market, serving as key hubs for disease testing and clinical analysis.

Germany leads the Europe molecular diagnostics market, driven by advanced healthcare technology adoption and robust investment in research and development.

Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer drives demand for molecular diagnostic tests.

Advancements in technology enable faster and more accurate testing, enhancing patient care and treatment outcomes.

Increasing adoption of personalized medicine drives demand for molecular diagnostics in targeted therapies.

Growing emphasis on early disease detection and prevention fuels market expansion.

Favorable regulatory environment and government support encourage investment in molecular diagnostic research and development.

Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market: Country Profile

With a strong healthcare infrastructure and significant R&D investments, the U.K. boasts advanced molecular diagnostic capabilities. Leading companies like Roche Diagnostics and Abbott Laboratories dominate the market, offering a wide range of molecular assays for disease diagnosis and monitoring.

France prioritizes healthcare innovation, driving demand for molecular diagnostics. Local companies like bioMérieux contribute to the market's growth with innovative testing solutions. Government initiatives promote the adoption of molecular techniques for precision medicine and disease management.

Spain's molecular diagnostics market is growing rapidly, supported by increasing healthcare expenditure and a focus on preventive healthcare. Companies like Grifols and Oryzon Genomics play key roles in advancing molecular testing capabilities and expanding diagnostic options.

Germany leads Europe in healthcare technology adoption, fostering a robust molecular diagnostics market. Key players like Siemens Healthineers and Qiagen innovate in test development and automation, catering to diverse clinical and research needs.

Italy's molecular diagnostics market benefits from a strong emphasis on healthcare research and innovation. Companies like DiaSorin and Menarini Diagnostics drive market growth with state-of-the-art diagnostic platforms and assays tailored to local healthcare demands.

Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

In Europe's molecular diagnostics landscape, key players like Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, and Siemens Healthineers dominate, offering a diverse array of innovative diagnostic solutions. These industry leaders leverage extensive R&D investments and strategic acquisitions to maintain their market positions, delivering high-quality assays and instruments for disease detection and monitoring.

Regional players such as Qiagen and bioMérieux contribute to market competitiveness through specialized offerings and localized support. With a focus on precision medicine and personalized healthcare, competition intensifies as companies strive to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and improve patient outcomes across Europe. Some prominent players are as follows:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher

Eppendorf SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN

Product Portfolio

PerkinElmer delivers innovative solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied markets. With a focus on detection and imaging technologies, PerkinElmer enables scientists and researchers to gain valuable insights into disease mechanisms, environmental impacts, and food safety, driving advancements in healthcare and sustainability worldwide.

Tecan provides laboratory automation and liquid handling solutions for biopharmaceutical, diagnostics, and academic research sectors. Their versatile platforms and instruments streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and ensure reproducibility in genomics, proteomics, and drug discovery applications, empowering scientists to accelerate discoveries and improve human health.

Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market: Key Segments

By Product

Real-time PCR Systems

LightCycler 480

PCRmax Eco 48

Applied Biosystems 7900HT

QuantStudio Real-Time PCR

ViiA 7 Real-time PCR

C1000 Touch

ABI StepOnePlus Real-time PCR

5ABI 7500

AriaMx Real-time PCR System

CFX Connect

CFX384 Touch

MiniOpticon

Others

Liquid Handling Systems

epMotion

Biomek

Freedom EVO

Tecan D300e Digital Dispenser

Precision

JANUS

Others

DNA Extraction Systems

AutoMate Express

QIAcube

InnuPure

VERSA

Chemagic

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Country

U.K.

France

Spain

Germany

Italy

