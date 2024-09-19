Climate-KIC launches Climate Leadership Academy in Rivne, Ukraine

Press Releases 19 Sep 2024

EIT Climate KIC and United For Ukraine have partnered to support Ukraine’s green recovery and transition, with a focus on the country’s path towards EU accession. The initial pilot phase of the Climate Leadership Academy will support the city of Rivne in its commitment to achieving net zero.

Rivne, Ukraine – September 20, 2024 – The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to have a devastating impact, with severe national and global repercussions. The war has triggered Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II, intensified global crises such as energy instability and food insecurity, and caused an estimated USD 700 billion in damages. For more than two and a half years, Russia has been targeting Ukrainian grain silos, schools, hospitals, power plants, and other critical infrastructure. The systematic destruction of Ukraine’s energy sector has already destroyed approximately 60% of its power generation capacity.

Despite the ongoing Russian war, Ukraine remains firmly committed to sustainable recovery and European integration. In response to this, EIT Climate-KIC, Europe’s leading climate innovation agency, and United for Ukraine, an internationally operating NGO dedicated to supporting Ukrainians and the country’s sustainable economic recovery, announce the launch of the Climate Leadership Academy. This initiative is designed to equip local leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and changemakers with the knowledge and tools they need to drive Ukraine’s sustainable transition, aligning with the broader goals of the European Union’s Green Deal and Ukraine’s roadmap to EU accession.

Empowering Ukraine’s leaders

The Climate Leadership Academy pilot consists of four expert-led workshops, supporting Rivne in its goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2030. Rivne was selected by the European Commission to participate in the EU Cities Mission’s Net-Zero Cities programme, led by EIT Climate-KIC. The pilot will also provide practical examples of successfully developed and implemented strategies to support the integration of renewable energy sources and reduce the city’s overall carbon footprint. The first cohort, composed of 25 Ukrainian professionals from Rivne, will be supported by an Advisory Group of local representatives and decision-makers.

Collaborating for Ukraine’s green transition

The Climate Leadership Academy builds on EIT Climate KIC’s expertise in climate innovation and systems thinking and will be supported by partnerships with local and international experts in sustainable energy, policy, and economics. The initiative represents a unique collaboration between Ukrainian stakeholders and European partners, demonstrating a shared commitment to building a green and resilient future for Ukraine.

The long-term vision of this programme focuses on five key areas:

Online learning: Engaging over 1,000 Ukrainian professionals annually through online modules led by Systems Innovation facilitators. This program will enhance capacity for innovation development and equip participants with the skills necessary to navigate complexity and drive systemic transformation.

Engaging over 1,000 Ukrainian professionals annually through online modules led by Systems Innovation facilitators. This program will enhance capacity for innovation development and equip participants with the skills necessary to navigate complexity and drive systemic transformation. Community of practice: Establishing a network of Ukrainian professionals, EU strategic partners, and local institutions centred around the theme of “Sustainable Cities & Communities.”

Establishing a network of Ukrainian professionals, EU strategic partners, and local institutions centred around the theme of “Sustainable Cities & Communities.” #StrongerTogether: Offering a 1 to 3-month international placement experience with EIT Climate-KIC and UFU, connecting participants with transformative European projects to foster rapid learning and collaboration.

Offering a 1 to 3-month international placement experience with EIT Climate-KIC and UFU, connecting participants with transformative European projects to foster rapid learning and collaboration. Portfolio innovation: Creating comprehensive solutions by testing new policies and running pilot projects that directly engage key Ukrainian stakeholders and decision-makers.

Creating comprehensive solutions by testing new policies and running pilot projects that directly engage key Ukrainian stakeholders and decision-makers. Climate Leadership Festival: Hosting a three-day festival featuring climate challenge-led seminars, workshops, and community engagement activities, bringing together up to 150 people in a dynamic learning environment.

Building a resilient future for Ukraine

“Ukraine’s future lies in its capacity to rebuild sustainably. The Climate Leadership Academy is more than just a program; it is a movement that will empower the next generation of Ukrainian leaders to shape a future where sustainability and resilience are at the heart of our recovery,” said Marina Gil Velasco, Learning Strategy Lead, EIT Climate KIC.

United for Ukraine, which has spearheaded several projects aimed at supporting Ukraine’s sustainable recovery, is playing a key role in co-organising the Academy. Olga Hamama, Co-Founder, United for Ukraine, emphasised: “As we rebuild our country, we must also rebuild our energy systems, economies, and communities in ways that are sustainable and future-focused. This Academy will help our leaders build the capacity to do just that.”

Note to editors:

About EIT Climate-KIC

EIT Climate-KIC is Europe’s leading climate innovation agency and community, using a systems approach to shape innovation to support cities, regions, countries and industries meet their climate ambitions.

Together with partners across the globe, EIT Climate-KIC acts to bridge the gap between climate commitments and current reality by enabling decision-makers and investors to act. They find and implement solutions in integrated ways and mobilise finance. They build skills to accelerate learning and explore innovation, opening pathways to shift mindsets and behaviours. Through radical collaboration, EIT Climate-KIC orchestrates large-scale demonstrations that show what is possible when cycles of innovation and learning are deliberately designed to trigger exponential decarbonisation and build resilient communities.

About United For Ukraine (UFU Global)

United For Ukraine (UFU Global) is an international NGO leveraging the power of partnerships, technology, and expertise-based volunteering to support the people of Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression and rebuilding a just, independent and sustainable Ukraine.

Join Us

The Climate Leadership Academy is open to participants from across Ukraine, with the pilot module starting in September 2024. If you want to learn more about Climate-KIC’s Climate Leadership Academy, check our website here.

We are looking for partners to join us in this journey and support our long-term goals. If you want to know more about ways to support the Climate Leadership Academy in Ukraine, please contact us at learning@climate-kic.org

