Aurora Town Square Grand Opening Kicks Off September 21

Toronto, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Town Square’s long-awaited Grand Opening is set to begin on September 21, marking the start of weeks filled with diverse performances, cultural experiences, and community activities running through October 13.

"Aurora Town Square is a key addition to our community," said Mayor Tom Mrakas. "We are thrilled to welcome the public to this new community space, which will be a hub for arts, culture, and connection in the heart of downtown Aurora. Our Grand Opening has been crafted to showcase the future potential of Town Square, and we invite the entire community to be part of this exciting milestone."

The festivities kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, featuring a Community Smudging Ceremony led by Grandmother Kim Wheatley and music by the St. Andrew’s College Pipe and Drums Band. Following the ribbon cutting, guests can enjoy the vibrant Multicultural Festival until 4 p.m., featuring diverse performances, interactive dance workshops, and free samples of international cuisine.

Additionally, attendees are encouraged to explore the newly re-opened Aurora Museum & Cultural Centre galleries from 4 to 7 p.m., which will unveil six inaugural art installations, along with two artist talks and a social. The day will conclude with a ticketed evening performance by the Norman Dance Company, inspired by four seasonal flowers, illustrating their essences through four different styles of Chinese dance.

Celebrate Culture Days at Aurora Town Square on Sunday, September 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy Bollywood dance workshops, road tennis, Museum tours, and more throughout the day. At 1 p.m., attend an Artist Panel featuring creators from the Future Grounds exhibit—a collaboration between the Town of Aurora, Aurora Cultural Centre, and Toronto-based Oddside Arts. The panel will explore the creative process behind their work in this unique public art project, which showcases eight AR-animated pieces by emerging youth artists.

Sunday will be completed with a ticketed matinee performance of Mozart to Movies by York Chamber Ensemble. Following Town Square’s opening weekend, the Grand Opening celebration will continue with a diverse lineup of performances, as well as a variety of activities, programs, and exhibits.

These experiences provide an exciting preview into the future of Town Square, inviting the community to explore and engage with the dynamic new space. From interactive art installations, heritage exhibitions featuring the Aurora Collection, to family-friendly workshops and cultural showcases, there is something for everyone to enjoy and experience at Aurora Town Square. Visit AuroraTownSquare.ca for the full schedule and to buy your tickets.

This event has been financially assisted by the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund, a program of the Government of Ontario through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, administered by the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund Corporation.

Aurora Town Square is a dynamic community facility and vibrant outdoor square. It is a key part of the Town’s downtown revitalization, complementing Aurora’s small-town charm with big-city amenities.

