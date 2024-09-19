Press release

Extension of the accelerated safeguard proceedings period

Paris, France – September 19, 2024. As stated in the July 24, 2024 press release, the specialized Commercial Court of Nanterre opened accelerated safeguard proceedings to the benefit of Atos SE (“Atos” or the “Company”) on July 23, 2024, for an initial period of two months, renewable for two additional months.

The Company announces today that it has obtained, from the specialized Commercial Court of Nanterre, the additional two-months initially planned for the accelerated safeguard proceedings.

The calendar previously communicated remains unchanged with the following next steps:

Results of the votes of the classes of affected parties on the draft accelerated safeguard plan on September 27, 2024, after the end of the voting periods;

Hearing before the specialized Commercial Court of Nanterre for the approval of the accelerated safeguard plan expected on October 15, 2024.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 92,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

