CARBIOS and SLEEVER® partner up to co-develop and bring to market first Home Compost biodegradable shrinksleeve labels

Clermont-Ferrand and Morangis (France), Thursday 19 September 2024 (6pm CEST). CARBIOS , (Euronext Growth Paris : ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, and SLEEVER®, a French family-owned group International SME and innovative leader in shrinksleeve label technology, today announced the signing of an exclusive, long-term contract to jointly develop Home Compost biodegradable mono-oriented transverse shrink films.

This partnership includes a master supply agreement of CARBIOS Active, the enzymatic solution developed by CARBIOS for PLA biodegradation. CARBIOS Active is integrated directly into the transformation process to make these PLA-rich films Home Compost, while guaranteeing quality compost. These films will enable sleeves to be used in applications as diverse as labeling, wrapping and securing packaging for the luxury goods and mass retail markets, offering an eco-designed solution for packaging with no dedicated value chain.

SLEEVER® and CARBIOS, both driven by innovation and a strong commitment to sustainable packaging, put their expertise and know-how at the service of brands.

An innovative leader in shrinksleeve label technology, SLEEVER® is a French family-owned company with a 50-year history and a strong international footprint with 14 industrial sites on 5 continents. With over 500 patents and multi-disciplinary R&D, SLEEVER® masters the entire value chain: from film formulation, printing, manufacturing and provision of services. For over 15 years, SLEEVER® has demonstrated its ongoing commitment to working with experts in the packaging industry to accelerate and increase circular economy streams by providing solutions to the challenges of packaging recyclability and reducing the carbon footprint of products.

CARBIOS Active is a unique innovation which, integrated directly into the film manufacturing phase, enables PLA-rich packaging to be composted at room temperature, thereby improving its life cycle. The encapsulated enzyme, CARBIOS Active, enables the creation of a new generation of products made from biopolymers that can be composted at ambient temperature, whatever the soil conditions, while guaranteeing quality compost, free from toxicity and microplastics. A production line is already up and running at CARBIOS headquarters in Clermont-Ferrand, France, capable of producing 2,500 tons/year of CARBIOS Active (needed to produce the equivalent of 50,000 tons/year of enzymed PLA).

Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, CARBIOS: “Our partnership with Sleever to bring compostable sleeves to market opens up new commercial opportunities for CARBIOS, particularly in the wine and spirits sector where Sleever is a leader. Thanks to the inclusion of CARBIOS Active in the formula, these types of packaging become compostable at room temperature, and therefore contribute to a more sustainable packaging industry.”

Eric Fresnel, President, SLEEVER® Group: “Our commitment for over 15 years to developing eco-designed packaging solutions to meet the needs of brands naturally brought us closer to CARBIOS. Today, after 4 years of development, we are proud to have entered into this partnership. This innovation completes our offer to markets keen to strengthen their impact in terms of the circular economy, and opens up real prospects on international markets.”

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first industrial plant, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is currently under construction. CARBIOS, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products’ recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium.

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code: FR0011648716 Ticker Code: Euronext Growth: ALCRB LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

About SLEEVER®

For over 50 years, the Sleever® Group has been committed to innovation in packaging. As the creator of the Sleeve solution, it has turned it into a major packaging technology. With a longstanding commitment to sustainable development, Sleever has been consistently recognized for its innovations, especially in eco-design. As a vertically integrated group, it offers to clients the benefits of its mastery of the entire value chain: film formulation, transformation and printing, machine design, and co-packing services. Sleever® achieves a turnover of approximately €150 million and employs 1,000 associates across 12 countries.

Visit www.sleever.com to find out more about our expertise.

