Game Lounge Partners with Moonpull

Richard Dennys, CEO of Game Lounge Steve Brown, Chief Executive of Moonpull

The strategic collaboration underscores a shared vision of excellence in affiliate marketing, which promises to raise the game in iGaming.

We are thrilled to partner with Moonpull. This partnership aligns with our commitment to transparency, data-driven decision-making and delivering the best possible results for our partners.” — Richard Dennys, CEO of Game Lounge

VALLETTA, MALTA, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Game Lounge, a leading iGaming affiliate media publisher, has announced a long-term strategic partnership with Moonpull, a technology firm specialised in affiliate tracking.With headquarters in Malta, an office in Marbella, Spain, and an international team working remotely, Game Lounge is known for its expansive network of over 130 SEO-driven websites spanning more than 60 countries, connecting online casino players to iGaming brands across the globe.While already a leader within the affiliate marketing space, the collaboration is set to enhance transparency, accuracy and efficiency across Game Lounge’s operations.Through the prestigious partnership, Game Lounge will harness Moonpull’s platform that provides affiliate tracking analysis, auditing and data visualisation, gaining deeper insights into its affiliate programs’ performance to pinpoint potential discrepancies and optimise campaigns for maximum success.Meanwhile, Moonpull’s platform will enable Game Lounge to assess the accuracy and reliability of advertisers’ affiliate links, helping ensure fair and transparent commission payments – and strengthening the trust between Game Lounge, its partners and the iGaming brands it promotes.“We are thrilled to partner with Moonpull,” says Richard Dennys, CEO of Game Lounge. “Their expertise in affiliate tracking will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global reach and enhance our affiliate marketing efforts. This partnership aligns with our commitment to transparency, data-driven decision-making and delivering the best possible results for our partners.”Echoing this statement, Chief Executive of Moonpull, Steven Brown, adds: “We are excited to collaborate with Game Lounge, a leading player in the iGaming affiliate space. Our platform and services will empower Game Lounge with the tools and insights they need to further optimise their affiliate programs and achieve their growth objectives.”For the iGaming industry, the partnership signifies a leap toward greater accountability and precision in affiliate marketing, setting a new standard for transparency and collaboration between affiliate networks, brands and advertisers, the Moonpull CEO concludes. “Moonpull’s data will help Game Lounge monitor the performance of their affiliate tracking, while our at-scale approach will enable the testing of multiple scenarios across their partner brands. This will confirm where tracking works well and also, when concerns are flagged, will form a basis for conversations with brands and networks to investigate the identified matters further together.”For more information, visit Game Lounge at www.gamelounge.com and Moonpull at www.moonpullpartners.com

