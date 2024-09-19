Deepgram's Groundbreaking Voice Agent API Brings AI to Life

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deepgram, the voice AI leader, today announced the newest addition to its platform – the Deepgram Voice Agent API. The unified voice-to-voice API for AI agents enables natural-sounding, real-time conversations between humans and machines at enterprise scale. With one powerful API, Deepgram gives organizations the ability to easily create LLM-powered AI agents that listen and speak with the same intelligence and sound quality that a person can.



Kevin Petrie, vice president of research at VP BARC US, said: "As we watch our children use their smartphones, it's obvious that voice-to-voice will become a standard method of human and machine interactions. Deepgram's Voice Agent API addresses this market opportunity and makes customer service - already a top use case for GenAI - easier by converting text conversations to speech. Deepgram also broadens the market opportunity by integrating with a wide array of large language models. I look forward to seeing how enterprises use Deepgram to enable current and future AI use cases."

Deepgram has dedicated nearly a decade to developing, deploying and managing thousands of voice AI models, enabling customers to transcribe and analyze billions of hours of conversational audio. Deepgram’s latest offering is the culmination of these experiences and the invaluable lessons learned.

Powered by the industry’s fastest, most powerful speech recognition and voice synthesis models, Deepgram’s voice agent stack has been carefully designed to minimize latency end-to-end and ensure human-like responsiveness. With this release, Deepgram establishes a new state-of-the art in voice agent performance and is the first step towards a future where fully autonomous voice-powered agents are capable of completing complex tasks without manual intervention.

AI agents built using Deepgram will be capable of navigating the subtleties of conversational cues–knowing when to pause and when to continue when interrupted–enabling smooth interactions with the same finesse that human speakers exhibit while talking. In the not too distant future, voice systems will evolve further to incorporate advanced understanding capabilities powered by contextual intelligence natively built into the model layer. These systems will demonstrate appropriate emotion and vocal expressiveness on par with human speakers.

Autonomous voice agents will revolutionize the business world, providing true 24/7 staffing across a number of use case segments–from customer service to sales–that are frequently constrained by the cost or scarcity of skilled workers. And they can be deployed elastically similar to cloud computing to handle seasonal capacity needs and meet sudden spikes in demand that too often lead to poor customer experiences.

The nature of work itself will transform as voice agents unlock a new era of productivity, giving every knowledge worker potential access to their own virtual team of highly capable assistants they can deploy concurrently across a range of tasks–from the mundane to the repetitive to the urgent–by simple command of voice.

Scott Stephenson, co-founder and CEO of Deepgram, said: "As speech recognition, natural language understanding and speech synthesis technologies advance, voice will increasingly become the primary means of interacting with AI systems. But more than just a new UI modality, AI voice agents have the potential to fundamentally reshape how we work, ushering in an unprecedented era of productivity for humanity."

About Deepgram

Deepgram is a foundational AI company on a mission to transform human-machine interaction using natural language. Deepgram gives any developer access to the fastest, most powerful voice AI platform, including models for speech-to-text, text-to-speech and spoken language understanding with just an API call. From transcription to sentiment analysis to voice synthesis and AI agents, Deepgram is the preferred partner for builders of innovative conversational AI applications. For more information, visit deepgram.com or follow @DeepgramAI.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.