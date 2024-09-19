Cunningham Mining Ltd Announces Nugget Trap (RWA) Token Offering for 100M Units at $0.60 USD and Sets Focus on Tokenizing the Mining Industry

Bridging the Gap Between Tangible Assets and Blockchain Innovation, Nugget Trap Token Offers a Forward Plan, Road to Stability and Growth in the Mining Industry



VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cunningham Mining Ltd is excited to announce the launch of its Nugget Trap Token (NGT) offering, priced at $0.60 USD per token. This innovative tokenization initiative aims to revolutionize the mining sector by providing a new financing model for mining operations by leveraging the Assets.

Real World Asset (RWA) tokens, such as the Nugget Trap Token, provide a groundbreaking opportunity for investors to gain ownership of tangible assets from the mining industry. By digitizing commodities like precious metals and minerals, these tokens offer a unique combination of stability and growth potential. With this potential in digital friendly economy, investors can capitalize on market fluctuations, offering both flexibility and potential RWA tokens as they gain popularity, and they are attracting a broader, more diversified audience.

Key Highlights:

• Issuance Size: 100,000,000 units for proceeds of $60M USD

• Token Offering Price: $0.60 USD per Nugget Trap Token (NGT)

• Purpose: To provide liquidity and financing options for mining operations through tokenization

• Backing: The NGT token is backed by the Placer Claim in-ground assets, including potential gold deposits and physical gold in the BC Golden Triangle of the Nugget Trap Placer Claim

Special Attachment: Spot Gold Price Feature

• In conjunction with the Nugget Trap Token offering, Cunningham Mining Ltd is pleased to provide a special attachment related to the current spot gold price. This attachment will offer insights into the gold market trends and how they impact the value of the Nugget Trap Token. Token holders are required to hold for six months to activate the embedded offer.

Digital Asset: Nugget Trap Gold Placer Claim

The Nugget Trap Token is at the forefront of this paradigm shift, transforming how stakeholders engage with real-world assets. Backed by solid industry fundamentals, it represents an exciting innovation in the digitization of physical assets, making the mining industry more transparent, efficient, and accessible. As blockchain technology continues to revolutionize industries, RWA tokens are reshaping the investment landscape, offering a compelling blend of real-world asset ownership and cutting-edge financial innovation.

Link to white paper Tokenomics: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uoKgy5Ik1WI7Z4bIJqpGYnt8rAzgA7PJ/view?usp=sharing

CEO Statement: Ryan Cunningham, CEO of Cunningham Mining Ltd, stated, “Our Nugget Trap Token offering represents a groundbreaking approach to financing in the mining industry. By leveraging blockchain technology, we are creating a platform that allows mining companies to monetize their in-ground assets effectively. This tokenization model not only provides liquidity but also offers tangible value to token holders.”

About Cunningham Mining Ltd:

Cunningham Mining Ltd is a forward-thinking mining company dedicated to transforming the mining sector through innovative financing solutions. The company’s flagship project, the Nugget Trap, is located in the Golden Triangle area of British Columbia and is known for its significant gold deposits.

For more information, please visit Cunningham Mining Ltd’s website. https://www.cunninghammining.com or https://www.Nuggettrap.com for the white paper and Tokenomics model.

Note: The special attachment related to the spot gold price will be available on our website and sent to all token holders.

For more details visit: https://www.cunninghammining.com/

https://nuggettrap.com/

Reach us at: info@nuggettrap.com

