Are Your Pets Prepared for an Emergency?

Hill’s Pet Nutrition and Houston SPCA Team Up to Equip Pet Parents with Emergency Preparedness Resources

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During National Preparedness Month this September, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and its longtime shelter partner, Houston SPCA, are teaming up to share tips to keep pets safe in times of emergencies and to ensure pet owners are properly prepared before disaster strikes. Dr. Rebecca Tremble, Veterinarian and US Strategic Partnership Lead at Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and Dr. Roberta Westbrook, Chief Animal Welfare and Medical Officer at Houston SPCA, recently conducted a satellite media tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media to discuss how pet owners can prepare for emergencies.



While eight in 10 Americans feel it’s important to have a disaster preparedness plan for their pet, just one third have one, according to a new survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Hill’s Pet Nutrition. This month alone, multiple disasters have impacted communities from coast to coast, underscoring the need for families to create disaster preparedness plans — including a plan for their pets.

Dr. Tremble and Dr. Westbrook provided advice to pet parents to help them act quickly during a crisis. Among these tips, they shared what should be included in a pet emergency kit:

Basic first aid supplies

3-day supply of water and pet food in a waterproof container

Food and water bowl

Safety harness and leash

Waste cleanup supplies

Any pet medication and medical records

Contact list for veterinarians and local pet care organizations

List of your pet’s feeding routine and any behavior issues

Comfort items like a blanket or toy



One way Hill’s Pet Nutrition helps keep people and pets together during times of need is through Hill’s Disaster Relief Network, established in 2013 as an extension of Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love program.

The Network works with animal shelters to coordinate emergency deliveries of pet food to animal shelters, veterinary clinics, state government entities and national nonprofits caring for pets impacted by crises. Additionally, Hill’s Disaster Relief Network supports shelters like Houston SPCA, a leading agency in emergency response for more than 40 years. During Hurricane Harvey, Houston SPCA distributed over 120 tons of pet food, crates, bedding and other supplies due in part to the support of Hill’s Disaster Relief Network.

To find additional resources on pet emergency preparedness, visit: HillsPet.com/PrepareYourPet

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago, Hill's Pet Nutrition has been committed to providing pets with the best nutrition through extensive research and a scientific understanding of their specific needs. Their team of 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists, and food scientists constantly strive to develop innovative solutions for pet health. Hill's offers a full line of products, including their Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition and Science Diet wellness products, which are available at veterinary clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about their products and nutritional philosophy, please visit HillsPet.com.

Dr. Rebecca Tremble, Veterinarian and US Strategic Partnership Lead at Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Dr. Rebecca Tremble is a graduate of the University of Missouri–College of Veterinary Medicine. After veterinary school, Dr. Tremble participated in a rotating internship at Michigan Veterinary Specialists outside of Detroit. Following her internship, she spent nearly 10 years in small animal practice outside of Kansas City, Missouri. Dr. Tremble began her career with Hill’s in 2015 as a Territory Manager in Kansas City. She has since progressed through several roles within the company and still practices veterinary medicine in a very part-time capacity. Currently, Dr. Tremble is the Director of Partnerships and Strategy, leading development and coordination of the Hill’s go-to-market-strategy within the profession and leading the Hill’s education team, as well as the professional partnerships and events team. She brings with her today nearly two decades of veterinary experience along with a passion for pets, people, and veterinary business.

Dr. Roberta Westbrook, Chief Animal Welfare and Medical Officer at Houston SPCA

Dr. Roberta Westbrook is an experienced, motivated, and passionate veterinarian with an extensive background in Small Animal General Practice, Shelter Medicine, and instruction in Veterinary Technology. Dr. Westbrook received her Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri in 2004.

Dr. Westbrook is the current Chief Animal Welfare and Medical Officer at the Houston SPCA, where she leads the Veterinary Services, Animal Care, and Adoptions teams as well as the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas. As an adjunct professor at Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biological Sciences, Dr. Westbrook co-teaches the Spring Shelter Medicine elective course and facilitates the 4th year, 2-week clinical rotation in Shelter Medicine. In June of 2024, Dr. Westbrook jump-started the Houston SPCA’s first Veterinary Tracks Summer Internship program for college students interested in a career path in veterinary medicine.

Dr. Westbrook serves her community as the 2024 President of the Harris County Veterinary Medical Association and is a proud board member of the Association of Animal Welfare Advancement.

