Fullstory Has Strong First Half of 2024: Grows Enterprise Customer Base, Welcomes Two New Executives, and Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000 List

Fullstory sees double-digit customer growth upmarket and significant traction with its behavioral data solution

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fullstory , a leading behavioral data company, today announced several milestones the company has reached this year including customer growth in key market segments, the addition of two new executives to its team, and being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year.



Customer and Partner Momentum

In the first half of 2024, Fullstory added substantial new brands to its customer base. Comprised of leading global companies across virtually every sector of the marketplace, Fullstory’s customer portfolio now includes: Adobe, Axios, Carvana, Chipotle, DuoLingo, Fidelity, Gap, Jaguar Land Rover, JetBlue, Lowe’s, Pizza Hut, Porsche, Travelers Insurance, Wistia, Wyndham, Yum! Brands, Zapier, Zillow, and thousands more.

Fullstory continues to see significant growth in its enterprise customer base. Large accounts have been its fastest-growing customer segment for the past four consecutive quarters, with sustained double-digit growth for the past 12 consecutive quarters.

Fullstory also expanded services with more than 200 other customers. A key driver for this momentum was the April launch of Data Direct, a new solution that syncs clean, structured, AI-ready behavioral data to a company’s chosen destination and triggers customizable, real-time automations via its automation engine, as well as platform enhancements like Data Studio:

Data Direct allows teams to activate their web and mobile sentiment signals that include digital movements, intentions, interactions, and patterns, to transform how businesses engage with customers and improve the bottom line. Data Direct is currently being leveraged by over 200 companies, including a Fortune 10 retailer, to capture high-quality digital behavioral data.

allows teams to activate their web and mobile sentiment signals that include digital movements, intentions, interactions, and patterns, to transform how businesses engage with customers and improve the bottom line. Data Direct is currently being leveraged by over 200 companies, including a Fortune 10 retailer, to capture high-quality digital behavioral data. Data Studio ’s AI-driven tools help companies manage elements, pages, and events with ease. Early users are finding it invaluable for quickly identifying and organizing key information. The AI-optimized selectors ensure their data is accurate and well-organized, making it easier to gather important insights.

“Fullstory is adopted by a range of teams at Pizza Hut,” said Fabian Alvares, Global Head of CRO & Experimentation at Pizza Hut. “From our analytics team to our product, UX design, and CRO teams–with Fullstory we can go that level deeper into the analytics.”

Fullstory’s partner program has primarily been focused on the integration of behavioral data, via Data Direct, to solve businesses’ biggest challenges:

Leading third-party technology and solution providers such as Google Cloud, Quantiphi, EPAM, and Leanconvert, are leveraging Fullstory’s unique behavioral data to deliver packaged solutions, purpose-built for critical customer challenges in CCAI, Retail Media Network optimization, and enhancing high-value customer experiences.

To further support the launch of Data Direct, Fullstory also formalized a partnership with Snowflake, one of many Data Direct destinations. Over 50 customers are now leveraging the power of Fullstory’s behavioral data in Snowflake.

Executive Appointments

Last month, Fullstory announced the appointment of Claire Fang as chief product and technology officer . In her new role, she is responsible for setting Fullstory’s product direction, vision, strategy, and roadmap. Fang has extensive product leadership experience, including previous roles she held at industry giants Facebook and Microsoft.

Earlier this year, Jason Wolf was hired as president to lead Fullstory’s strategic growth and expansion strategy as technology leaders increasingly turn to behavioral data to create better products and experiences that win loyal customers for life. Wolf previously served as chief revenue officer at Ping Identity and senior vice president and general manager for SAP’s Intelligent Spend Management business unit.

Industry Recognition

Fullstory has been recognized by Gartner as a leading vendor in the digital experience analytics space, and the use of behavioral data has been identified as increasingly critical to understand online user activity and enhance digital experiences.

In its Hype Cycle for User Experience report, Gartner noted that "tracking, understanding and influencing user activity through the digital experience created is becoming vital to running an organization."

In its Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Customer Experience Analytics report, Gartner highlights the importance of these technologies “that are used to collect and analyze behavior data and sentiment to increase user engagement, adoption, and satisfaction to improve experiences and drive retention.”

Fullstory was also recently named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in row. The Inc. 5000 list, an annual ranking of the fastest growing privately owned companies in the United States, determines its rankings based on a company’s revenue growth over the previous three years. Fullstory's continued recognition by Inc. 5000 is a testament to the company's proven record of empowering data, product, and engineering teams to capture quality behavioral data and use it to enhance digital experiences, inform strategic decisions, and optimize performance seamlessly.

