DigiKey Brand Refresh Wins Gold at the 2025 Graphis Design Awards in Partnership with Lippincott

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today that Lippincott, DigiKey's renowned branding agency, has been awarded Gold in the Graphis Design Awards 2025 global design competition for DigiKey's brand refresh.



The Graphis Design Awards 2025 highlight award-winning creative work that sets new global design industry standards. Graphis Awards competitions are recognized as some of the most prestigious in the creative industry, honoring exceptional talent and visionary work worldwide. The winning project, a result of the dynamic partnership between DigiKey and Lippincott, was honored for creating a new brand purpose and visual identity and showcasing its ability to accelerate progress for designers, buyers and builders.

The updated logo and brand system is an evolution of the company’s historic look that allows for design flexibility across digital platforms while reinforcing an engineered feel in a more modern, timeless way. It was designed to emphasize progress and connection with suppliers and customers while reflecting DigiKey’s digital-first, forward-looking perspective. The refreshed brand identity also features a simplified company name to better reflect its deep technical product and digital solutions portfolio.

“DigiKey is honored to receive this prestigious recognition in partnership with Lippincott,” said Tim Carroll, vice president of digital business at DigiKey. “Being recognized at this level is a tremendous honor and reaffirms our commitment to creating the best experiences possible for our global customers, suppliers and team members.”

“We are thrilled with the work we completed in partnership with DigiKey. Every element of the brand was considered and optimized to support the company’s long-term strategy — all in the language familiar to designers and engineers,” said Tim Cunningham, senior partner at Lippincott.

The Graphis Design Awards attract entries from top-tier design firms and brands worldwide, making this win a significant achievement for DigiKey and Lippincott.

For more information about DigiKey’s brand refresh, please visit the DigiKey website .

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.6 million components from over 3,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Lippincott

Lippincott is a global creative consultancy. With a passion for solving the toughest challenges, Lippincott creates, grows and transforms brands to redefine industries and transcend categories. To do so, Lippincott focuses on six key areas: growth strategy, brand building, experience design, marketing strategy, creative communications and activation. A pioneer since 1943, Lippincott has shaped some of the world’s most iconic brands and experiences including Southwest, Walmart, Starbucks, and Delta.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02616116-bb5c-4fb2-a049-67e00db5199c

DigiKey Brand Refresh Lippincott, DigiKey's brand agency, won Gold in the Graphis Design Awards 2025 global design competition for DigiKey’s brand refresh work.

