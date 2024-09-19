Sparkling Ice® and K9s For Warriors Put Service Dogs in the Spotlight

National Service Dog Day provides an opportunity to celebrate specially trained canine companions for the remarkable jobs they perform





PRESTON, Wash., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice, is proud to partner with K9s For Warriors to highlight the tremendous value of service dogs for the humans who depend on them.

“September 20th marks the one-year anniversary of National Service Dog Day, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner than K9s For Warriors in championing the importance of service dogs,” said Veronica Blankenship, Chief People and Communications Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company. “What’s most impressive is that K9s For Warriors works primarily with rescue dogs, training them to become life-saving companions to those who struggle with the often-invisible wounds of war. In this way, they are saving lives at both ends of the leash.”

Through K9s For Warriors, this year Talking Rain sponsored both a U.S. military veteran, who will be paired with his service dog this fall, as well as a national media campaign – Rocky for President – to raise awareness of the important role service dogs play in supporting mental health.

“Rocky is one of more than 2,000 rescue dogs that we have rescued and trained to be a service animal,” said Daniel Bean, CEO of K9s For Warriors. “As our spokesdog for this lighthearted ‘presidential campaign,’ sponsored by Sparkling Ice, Rocky’s been winning hearts and putting service dogs at center-stage – making an enormous impact even before he graduates training with his future Battle Buddy.”

Service dogs are more than simply canine companions. They go through rigorous training to be able to assist their humans. Today there are tens of thousands of service dogs working in all 50 states.

While service dogs have been employed for decades in support of people with visual, hearing or mobility impairments, until recently little research had been done on their ability to aid people suffering from mental health concerns. A recent study by the National Institutes of Health found that veterans paired with trained service dogs reported decreased severity of PTSD symptoms, as well as lower levels of anxiety and depression. (K9s For Warriors provided all the dogs that were used in the study).

K9s For Warriors is the nation’s largest provider of trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Sparkling Ice to further our mission to end veteran suicide,” said Bean. “K9s For Warriors has the privilege every day to see the impact a service dog has on a veteran. With a battle buddy by their side, the veteran returns to a life of dignity and independence. Sparkling Ice’s generosity allows us to continue changing veteran lives.”

As a family-owned company in Washington state that crafts full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, Talking Rain believes in sharing its success in support of healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. Besides K9s For Warriors, Talking Rain sponsors three other national nonprofits, including the American Cancer Society, Girls on the Run International, and The JED Foundation.

To learn more about Talking Rain, visit www.talkingrain.com. To learn more about K9s For Warriors, visit www.k9sforwarriors.org.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the #1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in +Caffeine and +Energy). Talking Rain drinks have zero sugar, are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants, and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit https://www.talkingrain.com.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation’s largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With most dogs being rescues, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from University of Arizona’s OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs’ ability to help mitigate their Veteran’s symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors remains committed to bringing widespread awareness to Veterans’ mental health and contributing to policy-level reform.

The organization’s operation facilities include: K9s For Warriors National Headquarters (Ponte Vedra, FL) Davis Family Mega Kennel (Ponte Vedra, FL) Petco Love K9 Center (San Antonio, Texas) and Warrior Ranch (Helotes, TX).

Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org | Facebook | Instagram | X

