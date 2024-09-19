Digital Trade, Global Access: 3rd Global Digital Trade Expo to Open in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE) is China's only national-level international professional exhibition dedicated to digital trade. It acts as a platform to showcase new technologies, new products, and new ecology of global digital trade. The 3rd Global Digital Trade Expo will take place at the Hangzhou Grand Convention and Exhibition Center on September 25-29, 2024. Under the theme "Digital Trade, Global Access," the Expo aims to promote global cooperation in the digital trade sector.

The 3rd GDTE will feature the Comprehensive Exhibition Pavilion and eight specialized pavilions, which are the Data & Finance Pavilion, Silk Road E-Commerce Pavilion, AI Pavilion, Smart Travel Pavilion, Digital Entertainment Pavilion, Digital Healthcare Pavilion, Smart City Pavilion, and Consumer Electronics Pavilion. Together, these nine pavilions will highlight the latest achievements in digital trade and promote deep international cooperation.

For example, the Silk Road E-Commerce Pavilion will focus on e-commerce development and cooperation under the "Belt and Road Initiative," showcasing the entire e-commerce industry chain. This pavilion is divided into three key sections. The platform section will display both domestic and international e-commerce platforms that have evolved alongside Silk Road E-Commerce. The service section will feature cross-border enterprises involved in live streaming, logistics, payment services, and technology marketing. The brand section, centered around "Chinese Brands Going Global," will invite participants from Belt and Road countries to present achievements in e-commerce and future lifestyle products driven by cutting-edge technology.

"Digital trade has profound implications for global value chains," said Yabin Wu, Head of UNIDO ITPO Beijing. "The booming global digital trade emerges as a new bright spot in international trade. The Global Digital Trade Expo demonstrates China's commitment to 'Opening up and win-win cooperation.' It is also a window to showcase the latest technological achievements of digital trade worldwide."

