Kula debuts the first complete hiring platform with purpose-built AI for recruiting

Kula launches its brand new platform: an AI-powered one-stop-shop for recruiters that solves a whole host of problems, from sourcing, to applicant tracking and screening, analytics, and more.

San Francisco, California, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rise of AI has transformed the recruiting playbook. At least 62 percent of recruiters expressed optimism about AI’s impact on recruitment in a survey carried out this year — and Kula is ahead of the curve. Kula’s latest launch is an all-in-one hiring platform that leverages generative AI to assist recruiters in sourcing, screening, scheduling, and capturing interview feedback with prospective hires, complete with an AI-powered analytics dashboard. This marks Kula’s evolution from a point-solution tool for sourcing candidates to a full platform alleviating all of the pain points recruiters have faced over the decades.





Full spectrum: The Kula all-in-one hiring platform that leverages generative AI to assist recruiters

Traditionally, the process of recruiting candidates has been fraught with challenges. Most teams are still using recruiting tools developed in the early 2010s, which are often overly complex, clunky, not optimized for candidate and hiring team user experience, and require multiple add-ons to supplement incomplete features. This has resulted in tedious grunt work for recruiters and hiring managers that slow down the hiring process — like combing through thousands of applications. Kula was founded in 2021 with the aim of simplifying the process of sourcing applicants and making hiring a community sport. It was quickly adopted by a number of companies, including Temporal , Gifthead , HighRadius , Bubble , Praxent and Vercel . Now, Kula’s latest launch rolls out a full-suite platform with AI purpose-built for the recruiting process — from outreach, to screening, scheduling, analytics and more.

At the core of Kula is a powerful Sourcing and CRM system, featuring a versatile career site builder, extensive job board distribution across over 100 channels, and sophisticated outbound messaging capabilities. A Chrome extension enables effortless sourcing, unlimited email enrichment with industry-leading match rates, and automated outreach to ideal candidates on sites like LinkedIn and GitHub. Kula is the only platform that allows automated sending of InMails directly from within the platform.

The platform's new Applicant Tracking System (ATS) leverages AI for intelligent candidate screening and scoring, while providing robust application review tools, interview planning, and scheduling assistance. Kula uniquely empowers recruiters to build native or embedded career portals and job pages without any coding or assistance from marketing or development teams, enabling the launch of professional-looking pages in minutes rather than weeks.





One of several features in the Kula Applicant Tracking System is their AI Notetaker which captures insights from all recruitement calls

Rounding out the platform is an advanced analytics module, offering conversational analytics and comprehensive dashboarding to provide real-time insights into the hiring process. Current recruiting processes use numerous tools that result in siloed data, making reporting hiring data challenging, if not impossible. In addition, recruiting teams are often bottlenecked by analytics and operations teams to surface data and insights that help them make critical decisions. Kula’s all-in-one approach eliminates the need for multiple disconnected systems and ensures that recruiters now have all the tools they need at their fingertips to gain answers to the questions they have instantly.

“We have our sights set on personalizing and automating the hiring process by deepening AI integration and expanding AI to solve use-cases around candidate search, rediscovery, assessments, scheduling and forecasting. We at Kula strongly believe that AI can be leveraged to expand talent discovery beyond the limits of what recruiters are able to do currently — from curating accurate and up-to-date candidate profiles, to enabling efficient search and proactive candidate recommendations based on specific business needs,” commented Achuthanand Ravi, CEO and co-founder at Kula.

The team behind Kula are veterans from the recruiting world. Before Kula, Achuthanand Ravi was the founding recruiter at Freshworks, then at Uber, and most recently, the leadership recruiter at Stripe. Ravi joined forces with engineering masterminds Sathappan M and Suman Kumar Dey to build Kula in 2021. Kula was a product of necessity: the trio embarked on their mission to disrupt recruiting systems after realizing that sophisticated tech stacks were limited to marketing and sales teams, and that the innovation bandwagon rarely reached the recruiting process.

“Under Achuthanand’s leadership, Kula is poised to disrupt a market that’s been eagerly awaiting a next generation platform,” said Piruze Sabuncu, Partner at Square Peg. “Recruiting teams are looking for bundled tools built with efficiencies enabled by AI, and designed intuitively by people who understand how they use products — Kula is well-positioned to deliver a market-leading product due to the background of their leadership team as well as their track record of bringing innovative products to the market.

Notably, Kula stands out in two ways. First, it’s the only major hiring platform built for recruiters, by recruiters. Second, no competitor is offering the advanced AI functionalities at the scale that Kula is providing. “We are the first major hiring platform to be built after the AI-boom, so we’ve harnessed many of the advances of AI into our platform and purpose-built them for recruiting use cases,” says Kula co-founder and CEO, Achuthanand Ravi.

While Kula’s current core market focus has been North America and the Asia-Pacific region, further expansion is on the cards. “We plan on expanding to other geographies, including Europe, and build region specific product capabilities and support for compliance,” said Achuthanand Ravi.

Ends

Notes to the editor

Media images can be found here .

About Kula

Kula is the ultimate all-in-one recruiting platform that helps modern hiring teams bring in the talent their business needs to succeed. From sourcing to offer acceptance, Kula is the only tool you’ll need to get the job done. Kula is built in the age of AI and loaded with features that help you do more in a fraction of the time it used to take. Talent leaders and hiring teams love Kula: we are the only platform built for recruiters, by recruiters.

For further information please contact the Kula press office: Charlie Liang on charlie@kula.ai or Bilal Mahmood on b.mahmood@stockwoodstrategy.com or +44 (0) 771 400 7257.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.