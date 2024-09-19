Omega School and Literacy Network Merger to Expand Students’ Options for High School Completion

Literacy Network Logo Certificate of Commendation from the Office of the Governor, honoring Literacy Network's 50 years of support to Dane County. Omega School December 2023 Graduation.

Omega School Joins Literacy Network: More Adult Education Options for Dane County Residents

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Literacy Network , a leading provider of free adult education services in Dane County, is excited to announce Omega School will become a program of Literacy Network, effective January 1, 2025. The move will expand both organizations’ offerings, reach, and impact in Dane County.To honor Omega’s legacy, outline future plans for students, and officially pass the keys, Literacy Network and Omega School will hold a joint press conference at Omega School, 835 W Badger Rd., on Friday, September 20th at 11 a.m. Those interested in learning more about this initiative are invited to attend.Speakers will include:Armando Ibarra: Omega School Board Member and UW-Madison FacultyOscar Mireles: Executive Director of Omega SchoolRobin Ryan: Executive Director of Literacy NetworkFrancisco Soza: Literacy Network Board MemberCecilia Gillhouse: Former Literacy Network and Omega School Student, Chief Operating Officer of MMG Immigration LawKaren Menéndez Coller, PhD: Executive Director of Centro HispanoFor over 50 years, Omega School has been a nonprofit organization serving the greater Madison area, providing personalized instruction and support to help students earn a GED or HSED. Under Literacy Network, Omega will have access to additional resources, expertise, and opportunities to enhance its programs.“We are thrilled to join resources with Omega School to support students working to obtain a GED or HSED. We welcome Omega’s expertise in working with students for whom traditional high school is not a good fit as well as Omega’s skill in addressing barriers to high school completion and further education,” Robin Ryan, Executive Director of Literacy Network, said. “Our programs are complementary but not duplicative. Incorporating Omega School helps Literacy Network expand the array of diverse services we offer. It creates new pathways for students to move easily among programs, including pre-GED, GED, ESL, Spanish GED, Citizenship, and Career and College Readiness.”Literacy Network and Omega School will continue to offer their respective programs while also exploring opportunities for collaboration and integration."This is an exciting time for both Literacy Network and Omega School," Oscar Mireles, Executive Director of Omega School, said. "By joining forces, we can strengthen our ability to serve the community and provide even more opportunities for students to achieve their dreams."Expected Outcomes:1) Literacy Network will incorporate Omega School by January 2025.2) In 2025, Omega School of Literacy Network will serve at least 175 adults and young adults in GED and HSED programs.3) At least 45% of GED/HSED program participants will complete the program within the year and earn their high school equivalency degrees. Those who do not complete within the year will continue their studies to achieve their goal.The acquisition of Omega School is a significant step forward for Literacy Network as it continues to expand its reach and impact in the Madison area. With both organizations' combined resources and expertise, Literacy Network remains a leading provider of adult education services in Dane County.About Literacy Network: Literacy Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping adults in Dane County build skills, reach goals, and connect communities. It provides free education services through various programs, including basic reading, writing, and computer skills, GED/HSED preparation, English as a Second Language, Citizenship classes, and career and college readiness support.About Omega School: Omega School is a nonprofit organization that provides personalized instruction and support to help students obtain a GED or HSED. Omega School has been serving the Madison area for over 50 years and is committed to providing quality education and support to its students.

