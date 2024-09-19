Monency to Launch AI-Driven Spend Management and Corporate Card Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monency, founded by Serkan Şafak, a Forbes Council Member and the visionary behind Seo Robot, is proud to announce the anticipated launch of its AI-powered financial management platform in early 2025. As a financial technology company, Monency is preparing to offer corporate debit and credit products designed to help businesses optimize their financial operations while providing advanced tools for managing expenses, contracts, and financial reporting.



Monency’s AI-driven platform will provide businesses with real-time insights into spending, streamline contract approvals, and deliver predictive analytics to support data-driven decisions. With its corporate debit and credit solutions, Monency aims to offer businesses greater financial flexibility and control, tailored specifically for enterprise needs. The platform’s robust feature set is designed to enhance operational efficiency and enable companies to manage complex financial workflows effortlessly.

Serkan Şafak, the visionary behind the decacorn AI company Seo Robot, which has overseen more than $1 billion in global advertising spend, is bringing his expertise in AI-driven solutions to Monency. His success with DisplayX, an AI-powered Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising platform, underscores his ability to create innovative, industry-disrupting technologies. Monency is expected to meet the growing demand for intelligent financial tools, offering businesses unmatched automation and financial intelligence.

“As we prepare for Monency’s early 2025 launch, we’re excited to bring AI-powered debit and credit products to the corporate sector,” said Serkan Şafak, Founder and CEO of Monency. “With Monency, businesses will gain full control of their financial processes, enabling them to streamline operations, reduce inefficiencies, and make smarter decisions that drive success.”

About Monency

Founded by Serkan Şafak in 2024, Monency is an AI-powered fintech platform built to transform corporate financial management. Offering corporate debit and credit products alongside its innovative solutions for expense management, contract oversight, and financial reporting, Monency provides businesses with the tools they need to enhance operational efficiency and make real-time, data-driven decisions.

CONTACT: Serkan Şafak & Founder COMPANY: Monency PHONE: +1-415-915-3247 EMAIL: hello@monency.com WEB: https://monency.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.