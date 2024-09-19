Handheld Catering and Events Expands with New San Jose Sales Office to Serve Bay Area Clients

Handheld Catering and Events opens a new sales office in San Jose, California, to better cater to the growing demand for its events and catering services throughout Silicon Valley and beyond.

San Jose, CA , Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Handheld Catering and Events, a premier San Jose catering company, is proud to announce the opening of its new sales office in downtown San Jose, California. This expansion comes as a response to the increasing demand for Handheld Catering’s full-service catering and corporate event planning services. This new branch will also provide efficient and personalized customer experiences throughout the Bay Area.

The new sales office will allow Handheld Catering to be closer to its growing client base in the San Jose catering market. It will also enable the team to expand its San Jose corporate event planning services, catering to the distinct needs of the area’s businesses and private event organizers. Opening a new space, therefore, reinforces the company’s goal of reaching more clients in San Jose, thus expanding its impact.

Known for its innovative approach to event planning and culinary creations, the company specializes in crafting menus that feature locally sourced, fresh ingredients. Its focus on sustainability has also earned it recognition as a certified green business by the California Green Business Network. This status underscores the company's use of environmentally friendly practices across its operations.

"This new sales office in San Jose will help us elevate our services and respond to clients faster and more effectively," said a representative at Handheld Catering. "We’re thrilled to grow our presence in the heart of Silicon Valley, where we can further our relationships with both corporate and private clients."



Handheld Catering and Events

As a leading San Jose catering company, Handheld Catering offers a wide range of services, including wedding catering, private parties, and corporate functions. The company prides itself on the ability to design personalized menus for each event. By having a dedicated team on-site, Handheld Catering’s experts can better assess the individual preferences of each client.

Clients can expect the same level of professionalism and culinary artistry that Handheld Catering is known for with its new branch. The new team’s services also now have faster response times and more efficient communications to the San Jose community.

Handheld Catering serves not only San Jose but also extends its services across the entire Bay Area, including Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Palo Alto, and other surrounding regions. Its expertise spans a wide variety of events, from corporate lunches to large-scale conferences, ensuring the highest standards of service.

As the company grows, its mission remains centered around offering impeccable catering solutions for events of any size. The San Jose office will act as a crucial hub for building relationships with new clients and maintaining the long-term partnerships that have contributed to the company’s success.

With more on-the-ground resources, Handheld Catering is ready to meet the increasing demand for San Jose corporate event planning and private catering services. Learn more about Handheld Catering and its services by visiting https://handheldcatering.com/san-jose-caterer/.

About Handheld Catering

Handheld Catering and Events is a leading provider of event catering and planning services throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Known for using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, Handheld Catering creates unforgettable dining experiences with its custom menus and professional services.

