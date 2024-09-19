Southlea Expands to British Columbia with Addition of Senior Consultant in Executive Compensation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southlea, a leading consulting firm specializing in executive compensation and governance solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christina Le as a new Senior Consultant for the BC market. This strategic expansion marks Southlea's commitment to providing unparalleled expertise and services to clients across western Canada.



With its well-established reputation as a trusted partner in compensation consulting, Southlea's expansion into the BC market demonstrates the company's dedication to serving the unique needs of western Canadian organizations, including the strong focus on natural resources companies that are an industry specialization of Southlea. Christina brings a wealth of experience in the field, ensuring that Southlea continues to deliver independent and objective advice with tailored compensation plans that support business priorities.

“Southlea has grown rapidly over the past three years in response to a need for highly customized and tailored executive compensation advice that reflects each client’s unique business strategy and we are excited to offer a strong team of experienced advisors from coast-to-coast” commented Amanda Voegeli, President and Managing Partner.

As the only Canadian compensation consulting practice in the GECN – a group of premier, independent consulting firms around the world - providing access to over 150 colleagues serving over 35 countries, Southlea is now uniquely positioned to support western Canadian companies with global operations.

Christina has over 13 years of experience working with large and complex organizations across Canada within the executive compensation practice of a multi-service professional services firm. She has a specific expertise within the energy sector and, through her CFA designation, supports clients on complex financial and incentive plan analytics. In her role, she directly supported Human Resources Committees on a variety of challenging executive compensation situations, including pay-for-performance disconnects, CEO transitions and mergers & acquisitions.

“I am thrilled to join the Southlea team and support their continued growth in serving clients across western Canada” added Christina.

Southlea looks forward to continuing to partner with companies across western Canada in support of their complex executive compensation and related governance challenges.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amanda Voegeli, President

416-901-4858

amanda@southlea.com

About Southlea:

Southlea is a national independent compensation consulting firm that provides global perspectives as a GECN Group company working with over 150 compensation professionals in 15 countries. We have offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, with clients across Canada, representing all industries and organization structures. Our team of advisors is multi-disciplined with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We are proud to be a certified Women’s Business Enterprise by WBE Canada and to be Rainbow Registered as an LGBT+ friendly organization.

Website: www.southlea.com

