National Volunteer Incentive Scheme (Climate Army)
AUSTRALIA, September 17 - On 18 September 2024, the Senate referred the National Volunteer Incentive Scheme (Climate Army) to the Senate Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade References Committee for inquiry and report by 22 September 2025.
Further detail about the scope of the inquiry is provided in the terms of reference.
