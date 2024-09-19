TNR, The Niche Research says :Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 44.3% (2024 to 2034). This Growth Projection Covers Segments Including Type, Application, Functionality, Technology, End User,Region

Advancements in Robotics and AI are Driving the Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market by Enhancing Mobility, Safety, and Efficiency across Healthcare, Industrial, and Military Sectors

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable robotic exoskeletons are advanced, wearable mechanical devices designed to augment human strength, mobility, or endurance by mimicking natural body movements. These devices are increasingly being used across various industries, including healthcare, military, industrial, and construction, where they offer significant benefits. In the healthcare sector, robotic exoskeletons are revolutionizing rehabilitation. Devices like the ReWalk system, approved by the FDA in 2014, are being used to help individuals with spinal cord injuries regain mobility. Hospitals and rehabilitation centers use these systems to enhance patient recovery and improve quality of life by allowing paralyzed individuals to walk again.

In the industrial sector, exoskeletons play a vital role in reducing worker fatigue and injuries. For example, Ford began using EksoVest in 2018, a lightweight exoskeleton designed to reduce the physical strain on workers who perform repetitive overhead tasks. By reducing fatigue, these devices improve worker safety and productivity. The military also benefits from wearable exoskeletons. In 2019, the U.S. Army explored using Lockheed Martin's ONYX exoskeleton, designed to increase soldier endurance and strength during combat. This technology helps soldiers carry heavier loads over long distances, improving performance and decreasing injury risks.

In construction, companies are integrating robotic exoskeletons to assist workers in lifting heavy materials. For instance, in 2021, Sarcos Robotics introduced the Guardian XO, a full-body exoskeleton that enables construction workers to lift up to 200 pounds easily, reducing strain and injury. The wearable robotic exoskeleton market is expected to grow significantly due to its diverse applications and potential to enhance human capabilities across sectors.

Sector Application Examples Date/Year Healthcare Wearable exoskeletons assist in rehabilitation, helping individuals with mobility impairments walk or regain movement. These devices aid in physical therapy. ReWalk system: FDA-approved to assist individuals with spinal cord injuries to walk again. 2014 Ekso Bionics EksoGT: Used in hospitals for rehabilitation of stroke patients and those with lower limb disabilities. 2016 Industrial/Manufacturing Exoskeletons reduce worker fatigue and prevent injuries by providing support during physically demanding tasks such as lifting and repetitive movements. EksoVest by Ekso Bionics: Used by Ford in assembly lines to reduce strain from overhead tasks. 2018 Levitate Airframe: Deployed in Boeing and Audi for reducing worker strain during repetitive tasks. 2019 Military Exoskeletons enhance soldier endurance and strength, allowing them to carry heavy loads over long distances, improving performance and reducing injury risk. ONYX by Lockheed Martin: Helps soldiers carry up to 200 pounds during missions with increased endurance. 2019 TALOS by U.S. Army: Developed as a tactical exoskeleton to provide soldiers with enhanced protection, strength, and mobility in combat scenarios. 2021 Construction Exoskeletons help workers lift heavy objects safely, reducing the risk of musculoskeletal disorders and improving productivity. Guardian XO by Sarcos Robotics: Full-body exoskeleton that allows workers to lift up to 200 pounds with ease. 2021 EksoZeroG: Used in construction to support power tools, reducing strain during repetitive or heavy lifting tasks. 2020 Logistics/

Warehousing Exoskeletons assist warehouse workers by enhancing their ability to lift and carry heavy loads, reducing injuries related to material handling. SuitX MAX: Used in logistics to help workers lift boxes and perform repetitive motions with less physical strain. 2017 Agriculture Exoskeletons improve the efficiency and reduce fatigue for farm workers involved in tasks such as harvesting and planting, especially over long periods. RB3D’s Exo Push: Used in vineyards for reducing physical effort in handling heavy agricultural tools and machinery. 2020 Disability Assistance Exoskeletons allow individuals with disabilities or mobility impairments to perform daily tasks such as walking, standing, or climbing stairs. Honda Walking Assist: Aimed at assisting elderly or disabled individuals with mobility, offering balance and walking support. 2018 Sports and Fitness Exoskeletons are used in sports training to enhance performance, providing physical assistance during strength and endurance exercises. ExoRehab by Fourier Intelligence: A wearable solution designed to help athletes recover from injuries and improve physical performance. 2021

Top Leading Countries in Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market:

United States : The U.S. leads in the wearable robotic exoskeleton market with innovations from companies like Ekso Bionics and ReWalk Robotics. Ekso Bionics' EksoGT, used in rehabilitation, and ReWalk’s FDA-approved system are prominent examples. In 2021, the U.S. Army explored Lockheed Martin’s ONYX for enhancing soldier performance, underscoring the country’s advanced application of exoskeleton technology.

Japan : Japan excels in wearable robotics with companies like Honda and Panasonic. Honda's Walking Assist, aiding elderly mobility since 2018, exemplifies Japan's focus on improving daily life through technology. In 2021, Panasonic introduced its Power Assist Suit for reducing physical strain in industrial settings, reflecting Japan’s commitment to integrating exoskeletons across sectors.

Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market Participants

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

CYBERDYNE, INC.

Ekso Bionics

ExoAtlet

Hocoma

Lockheed Martin

ReWalk Robotics

Rex Bionics Pty Ltd.

Sarcos Corp.

Wearable Robotics Srl

Other Industry Participants

Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market

By Type

Active

Passive

Hybrid

By Application

Rehabilitation

Assistive

Body Parts Support

Sports

Others

By Functionality

Upper Body Exoskeletons

Lower Body Exoskeletons

By Technology

Electric

Hydraulic

Fully Mechanical

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Industrial Facilities

Military and Defence

Sports and Fitness Centers

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

