Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the release of its 2023 sustainability report, which is available at investors.tripointehomes.com/sustainability. The report details the company’s ideals and endeavors regarding important policies, commitments and actions to advance its sustainability initiatives and positively impact society.



“In 2023, we continued to improve our data collection and reporting processes in connection with our carbon emissions calculations,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “We also made further investments in our LivingSmart® program, our commitment to healthy and environmentally responsible business practices. We take pride in doing business the right way, which means going above and beyond and focusing on how what we do impacts others, including our team members and trade partners, the communities in which we live and work, and the overall environment.”

Tri Pointe Homes’ sustainability report highlights its corporate governance practices and commitment to healthy, environmentally, and socially responsible business standards. Additional highlights include details regarding the company’s focus on building connected communities; cultivating a passionate workplace culture, including through its initiatives to promote inclusion and a sense of belonging for all, employee engagement, and training and development programs; and health and safety practices.

“In the past year, we were honored with recognition by Fortune Magazine as one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, along with being named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, and by Great Place to Work® as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials™, Best Workplaces in Construction™, and Best Workplaces for Women™ in 2023,” Bauer added. “We believe this sustained recognition speaks volumes about the passionate culture that we have developed for our team members at Tri Pointe Homes.”

The report leverages the reporting framework established by the SASB Standards maintained by the IFRS Foundation for companies within the “Home Builders” industry and the GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard for purposes of greenhouse gas emission disclosures. It also highlights several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to which Tri Pointe Homes believes its current strategies and priorities most closely align.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four years in a row (2021 through 2024), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

