Organic Food and Beverage Market on Track to Achieve USD 690.92 billion Value by 2032 with a 12.3% CAGR

Organic Food and Beverage Market

The market is encountering growth due to escalated consciousness of health advantages linked with the intake of organic commodities.

Alterations in consumer buying conduct are anticipated to collaborate with a surge in sales of organic food and beverages.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our comprehensive research report assesses sales and revenue distribution by region to provide insights into regional market opportunities.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 243.62 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 690.92 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 12.3% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞?Organic farmers and food producers grow and produce food in the absence of synthetic chemicals such as pesticides and artificial fertilizers. They do not utilize genetically modified ingredients or exhibit food to irradiation. Animal welfare and ecological sustainability are crucial problems for organic farmers. The terminology organic can also encompass animal commodities. For instance, eggs validated as organic are clear range instead of caged hens. Organic foods include fruit and vegetables, dried legumes, grains, meat and meat commodities, dairy food, eggs, honey, and a handful of processed foods.Animals nurtured utilizing organic procedures are tended humanely and with admiration. For instance, chickens are in clear range and not retained in cages, and cows are not retained in feed lots. Organic farming is also concerned with safeguarding the ecology and working in consonance with prevailing ecosystems, involving preserving water, soil, and energy and utilizing renewable resources and organic farming patterns. The escalating inclination for non-GMO commodities among consumers drives the organic food and beverage market growth.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬?• The organic food and beverage market size was valued at USD 243.62 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 690.92 billion by 2032.• The wider obtainability of organic food and beverages, which is not restricted to niche stores or farmer's markets, is having a favorable impact on the expansion of the market.• The market segmentation is primarily based on product, distribution channel, and region.• The key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬?The market is portrayed by fierce contention with entrenched players depending on progressive technology, elevated standard commodities, and a robust brand image to push revenue growth. The organic food and beverage market's key players are:• Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.• Conagra Brands, Inc.• Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.• Danone• Dole Food Company, Inc.• Eden Foods• General Mills Inc.• Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul)• Hain Celestial• Nestlé𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?Availability in Mainstream Supermarkets: Willingly obtainable in conventional supermarkets, online retailers, and even fast food chains, organic alternatives smoothly amalgamate into consumer's systematic shopping patterns. Additionally, growing consciousness and worries about the ecological influence linked with traditional agricultural practices providing problems such as soil deterioration, water contamination, and biodiversity loss result in shift.Mitigation of Health Risks: The growing demand for organic components lately is driven by consumers' trailing of improved holistic health and elevated consciousness of the untimely impact of synthetic constituents. Traditional foods create several health probabilities due to the existence of synthetic chemicals involving pesticides in plants and antibiotics in animals.The surge in the Demand for Clean-Label Food: The market is on the edge of sizeable growth pushed by growing demand for clean-label food and beverage commodities. Currently, consumers are growingly aware of the genesis and constitution of what they intake. They diligently look for details about constituents, their origins, and government certification to sanction the execution of organic and sustainable practices.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This region’s robust growth is primarily due to the distinct benefits linked with commodities that are green, liberated of chemicals and remnants and considered healthier as contrasted to traditional food.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR in the organic food and beverage market over the forecast period. The regional market growth is primarily fuelled by growing approval of ready to eat food amidst the labor population and sizeable millennial society in nations such as India.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?• 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐨 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬Organic BeveragesNon-dairy BeveragesCoffee & TeaOthers𝐨 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝Frozen & Processed FoodDairy ProductsMeat, Fish & PoultryFruits & VegetablesOthers• 𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤o Specialty Storeso Online Sales Channelo Convenience Storeso Supermarket/Hypermarket• 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤o North America (U.S., Canada)o Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)o Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What is the expected industry size of the organic food and beverage market?The market size is estimated to be worth USD 690.92 billion by 2032.Who are the top market players in the organic food and beverage market?The top market players in the market include Amy’s Kitchen, Conagra Brands, Dairy Farmers of America, Danone, and Dole Food Company.Which region notably contributes towards the market growth?The North America region contributes notably towards the market growth.What will be the expected CAGR of the market during the forecast period?The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐥𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐤𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐢 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨-𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.