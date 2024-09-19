Join Mobilicom’s Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on September 25

SHOHAM, Israel, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on September 25, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Mobilicom Founder and CEO Oren Elkayam, who will share insight into the company’s recent successes and near-term growth initiatives, as well as its comprehensive and proprietary technology suite. The company's products, including SkyHopper Datalinks, Ground Control Systems, Mobile Mesh Networking, the ICE Cybersecurity Suite, and CONTROLiT cloud management, form the core 'brain' of drones, providing control, guidance and cybersecurity. With a gross margin of 56% in the first half of 2024, primarily based on hardware sales, the company expects its revenues to be increasingly driven by Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) sales and recurring cybersecurity revenues from 2024 onwards. Revenues increased 232% year-over-year to $1.8 million in the first half of 2024, driven by initial production scale orders from U.S. and Israeli Tier-1 customers.

A live Q&A session with Elkayam will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1Vaf5fk8TNOdRYRlfu-nqw#/registration

Questions can be pre-submitted to MOB@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its expectation that its revenues will be increasingly driven by Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) sales and recurring cybersecurity revenues from 2024 onwards. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

MOB@redchip.com

Legal Disclaimer:

