Real Estate Market is projected to reach $48,923.3 billion by 2031, Size, Share, Competitive Landscape & Trend Report

Real Estate Market Research: 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comprehensive Analysis of the Real Estate Market : Trends, Investment Potential, and Competitive Insights (2022-2031)Allied Market Research has recently published an exclusive report on the real estate market. According to the report, the industry is expected to obtain a value of $48,923.3 billion by 2031, a significant increase from $28,917.7 billion in 2021, showcasing an exceptional CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The research report begins with a detailed analysis of the industry, offering accurate statistics, key investment opportunities, development trends, segmentation, regional outlook, and a competitive landscape.Download PDF Sample Copy@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06029 The AMR study also conducts a thorough assessment using a framework called Porter's Five Forces. This tool helps organizations, investors, and shareholders understand the strength of the market by evaluating factors such as supplier power, competitive rivalry, the threat of substitutes, and the risk of new entrants. Additionally, it integrates SWOT analysis to identify a company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This provides a comprehensive overview of both internal and external factors. However, this survey is useful for making informed strategic decisions that will help to sustain long-term goals.Key Factors Driving Market GrowthThe research report outlines the key factors driving the growth of the global real estate market. These aspects assist stakeholders and new competitors in profitably strategizing their investments. This landscape is growing due to increasing urbanization, population growth, and demand for residential, commercial, and industrial properties in developing countries. In addition, government efforts to encourage foreign direct investment in industry are contributing to this expansion.Simultaneously, the AMR study provides valuable insights into the factors that hinder market growth, enabling businesses to devise effective plans to overcome these challenges. For example, the residential real estate industry in developed nations has been growing very slowly due to the saturation of major cities.Moreover, it emphasizes the importance of identifying opportunities for companies to continue growing and thriving in the landscape. For example, the increase in government investment in infrastructure development is expected to present new avenues for the market in the coming years.Emerging Trends Shaping the Future of Real Estate IndustryRemote work and flexible living arrangementsThe rise of remote work, especially accelerated by the COVID-19 outbreak, has changed living preferences. Many people are seeking residences in suburban or rural areas where they can enjoy more space, nature, and lower costs, rather than being confined to urban centers. For example, companies such as Twitter and Facebook have adopted permanent remote work policies, encouraging employees to relocate. This shift has increased demand for housing in places including Austin, Texas, and Asheville, North Carolina, where spacious homes and outdoor activities are more accessible.Urbanization and co-living spacesHousing affordability is increasingly a challenge with urban expansion, while co-living communities are on the rise through shared living as an affordable option. For instance, The Collective in London is one of the major developments of co-living that incorporates fully furnished shared apartments, amenities, and communal spaces that appeal to young professionals seeking affordable and social living options in expensive urban areas.

Competitive Landscape

The AMR study also explores the competitive analysis of the top players in the global real estate market. By thorough review, AMR aims to define the strategic advantages of these top players, offering insights into their company profiles, economic potential, geographic expansion, and business growth plans. Moreover, the report highlights the innovative approaches adopted by these dominant entities to advance in the dynamic landscape.

Key companies in the report are:

AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
Prologis
American Tower Corporation
Link REIT
Gecina Inc.
SEGRO plc
Simon Property Group Inc.
Ayala Land Inc.
Welltower Inc.
Sinar Mas Land 