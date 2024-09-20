Two ex-JP Morgan executives empower CFOs and finance teams with a comprehensive treasury management solution

We have significantly improved our accounting and bank reconciliation module and are among the first to apply generative artificial intelligence in the financial sector in Europe.” — Tomás Gil, co-founder and CTO of Embat

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Efficient real-time treasury management is a significant challenge for CFOs and finance teams in medium and large organisations. Managing cash flow, liquidity, and debt, while handling collections, payments, and bank reconciliation, can be complex and time-consuming. Embat , a European fintech founded by former JP Morgan executives Antonio Berga and Carlos Serrano, along with former Fintonic Latam CTO Tomás Gil, offers a comprehensive and real-time solution for corporate treasury management to support the digitalisation and automation of finance teams, aiming to maximise efficiency within their organisations.The platform centralises collections, payments, and treasury processes and automates accounting and bank reconciliation. This allows finance teams to save up to 75% of the time dedicated to these tasks while providing global visibility of cash and facilitating the automatic monitoring of treasury forecasts.“Our cloud-based treasury platform provides real-time and detailed access to the company’s financial status, allowing CFOs to quickly respond to market changes and adjust liquidity and working capital management according to the organisation’s growth needs,” explained Antonio Berga, co-CEO of Embat.In 2023, Embat handled more than 10 million bank transactions, representing over $45 billion in value. The treasury management SaaS currently serves over 200 corporate clients across Europe, and its team has more than doubled in size in 2023, now numbering 90. Clients trusting the platform include Fever, Cabify, Northern Data, Wallapop, and HOFF, among others.Recently, Antonio Berga and Carlos Serrano, along with Jane O'Connell, Account Executive UK, were featured on an episode of ‘A Moment With’ on CBS News, where they discussed how Embat helps medium to large-sized corporations navigate the complexities of modern treasury operations, empowering organisations to unlock their full financial potential.Embat facilitates seamless connectivity with over 15,000 global banking entities, payment gateways, and major ERP systems. Integration with leading ERP systems such as SAP, Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, Oracle NetSuite, and Sage ensures the centralisation and synchronisation of financial information, eliminating data discrepancies and supporting informed financial decision-making.“Our solution, created by financial experts for financial experts, significantly reduces the time spent on administrative tasks,” said Carlos Serrano, co-CEO of Embat. “Embat allows CFOs and their teams to focus on value-generating activities such as financial analysis and strategic planning, enhancing the company’s stability and growth”.Embat's collaboration with Google Cloud is revolutionising corporate treasury operations. By leveraging Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, Embat has automated over 90% of treasury accounting entries for its clients, saving finance teams up to 10 hours a week on manual tasks.In the words of Tomás Gil, co-founder and CTO of Embat: "We have significantly improved our accounting and bank reconciliation module and are among the first to apply generative artificial intelligence in the financial sector in Europe."Hosting Embat’s platform on Google Cloud means utilising one of the most secure systems to protect financial data, preventing unauthorised access and cyber-attacks, and maintaining the integrity of financial information.Since its inception in 2021, Embat has raised more than $20 million, consolidated its presence in the Spanish, UK, and DACH markets, and quadrupled its turnover in the last year.About EmbatEmbat is a European fintech enabling medium and large-sized business finance teams to manage all aspects of treasury comprehensively and in real time. It offers an efficient implementation process and innovative cloud technology to centralise all collections, payments, and treasury management processes, providing cash visibility, liquidity and debt positions. It also enables automatic monitoring of treasury forecasts and automates the accounting of collections and payments and bank reconciliation. This translates into a saving of up to 75% of the time finance teams dedicate to these tasks and a drastic cost reduction. The platform was founded by two former J.P. Morgan executives, Antonio Berga and Carlos Serrano, and the former technology director at Fintonic, Tomás Gil, who now lead a multidisciplinary team with experience in the financial and technological sector. Embat's mission is to empower finance teams to maximise the potential and strategic growth of businesses. In recognition of its innovative approach, Embat recently won awards for Best Fintech and Best Team at the South Summit 2024.More information at www.embat.io For press inquiries, please contact:Magali ChapuisEmail: magali.chapuis@embat.io

