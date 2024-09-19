Featured in VISION 2045, Hexagon digital twin tech used to uncover new insights into rainforest health and biodiversity

For our customers, digital twins enable data-driven decision-making, which can lead to more efficient and sustainable operations.” — Burkhard Boeckem, CTO, Hexagon

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hexagon , the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, is proud to announce its participation in Vision 2045. Vision 2045 is a series of documentary videos produced ahead of the United Nations’ 100th anniversary in 2045, aiming to spotlight the efforts of organisations committed to addressing critical global issues, such as climate change, equity and inclusivity.Hexagon’s Vision 2045 film examines the critical role of accurate measurement and visualisation in monitoring biodiversity in Costa Rica. By measuring within a three-centimetre accuracy level, digital twin technology is being used to quantify the true impact of conservation and reforestation efforts in the region.“Hexagon's precision sensor and AI-enabled software technology allow us to create digital twins of almost anything — from the smallest objects to entire ecosystems like the COBIGA corridor in Costa Rica," said Burkhard Boeckem, CTO, Hexagon. "For our customers, digital twins enable data-driven decision-making, which can lead to more efficient and sustainable operations.”In partnership with La Gamba Tropenstation, an Austrian research station associated with the University of Vienna, Hexagon is co-creating a digital twin of the rainforest, which is crucial for measuring the biodiversity of this ecosystem. The approach combines technology and science to generate a digital twin of the forest, leveraging Hexagon's state-of-the-art airborne hybrid image and LiDAR sensors and ground-based reality capture technology to measure and visualise the rainforest, creating the world's first Green Cubes initiative.Green Cubes is a transformative project orchestrated by Hexagon's green-tech investment team, R-evolution , in support of the COBIGA corridor. Green Cubes provides companies with the opportunity to sponsor a cubic metre, or 'Green Cube' of the La Gamba biological corridor, a conservation project to champion biodiversity in Costa Rica.Through the Green Cubes initiative, Hexagon is developing a blueprint to help accelerate biodiversity conservation and sustainable business practices – in the rainforest and across the globe. Watch how Hexagon digital twins are contributing to rainforest conservation on Reuters.For further information, please contact:Madlen Nicolaus, CMO, Hexagon, +44 207 068 6575, media@hexagon.comAbout Hexagon:Hexagon is the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.Our technologies are shaping production and people related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,500 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

Hexagon in Vision 2045 | Can Precision Tech Help Conserve the Rainforest?

