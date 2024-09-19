Neter to align capital markets with protecting nature’s assets

London, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neter, a new company focused on mobilising capital markets to protect Earth’s biosphere launched today, with the aim of reshaping how capital markets engage with environmental protection and sustainability. Neter’s strategy focuses on educating market participants and developing financial instruments that more closely align nature-based assets with capital markets to achieve financial and nature-positive returns.

Mandated Net Zero targets for 2030 and 2050, ESG obligations, and other regulations require industries and businesses to demonstrate positive action with respect to mitigating environmental (climate) threats. Beyond reporting on, and offsetting, carbon emissions there is an equally pressing imperative to protect Earth’s biosphere from continuing degradation and potentially irrevocable damage.

Neter’s strategy will leverage fiscal policies and regulatory frameworks and mandates to influence and drive adoption of new financial mechanisms for capital investment that have a direct, positive impact on the environment. By expounding the value and benefits of nature as an investable asset, Neter aims to work with capital markets partners to unlock innovative financing solutions and create investment opportunities aimed at the collective financial markets community beyond ‘green’ investors.

Seth Elliott, CEO of Neter, said: “It’s more than Net Zero. There are a multitude of declining environmental and natural assets that could be preserved, protected, and improved with greater capital markets engagement and support.

“Economic and market forces continue to inflict enormous damage on the natural world - and adjacent communities - in the pursuit of financial gain. Outside of carbon reduction targets and emissions reporting, there is a growing imperative to mobilise global capital markets to more directly align with nature-positive funding and investment opportunities. Neter aims to be at the forefront of this transformative movement and moment in capital market development.”

Contact

Tina Kane | Melanie Budden

tina.kane@therealizationgroup.com | melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com

The Realization Group

About Neter

Mobilising capital markets to protect Earth’s biosphere

Investing in the health of our planet is crucial for building a sustainable future for generations to come. Through recognising the intrinsic value of Earth’s biosphere and integrating it into financial decision-making, nature finance can drive a new era of economic growth that is both inclusive and resilient. From engaging wealth managers to institutional investors, Neter seeks to raise awareness and create investment opportunities that support the global transition to a nature-positive world.

Neter is focused on developing financial instruments, educating stakeholders, and creating nature-positive strategies that can shape the future of capital markets.

Developing financial instruments and products with direct and measurable nature-positive alignment and benefits.

with direct and measurable nature-positive alignment and benefits. Educating stakeholders and raising awareness about the intersection and interdependence of finance and nature.

about the intersection and interdependence of finance and nature. Supporting financial market participants in the pursuit of dual returns, finance and nature.

Neter’s leadership team brings extensive expertise in finance, economic strategy, technology innovation, and sustainable development, united by a commitment to harness capital markets for environmental preservation.

https://neter.capital/

Contact Tina Kane | Melanie Budden tina.kane@therealizationgroup.com | melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com The Realization Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.