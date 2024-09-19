Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Reach USD 87.3 Billion by 2030 | Registering at a CAGR of 4.9%

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The transdermal drug delivery systems market witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry. A number of players in the transdermal drug delivery systems market are expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market. By type of delivery, the passive segment dominated the transdermal drug delivery systems market in 2020, in terms of revenue. This is attributed to rise in increased spending on healthcare facilities. Depending on application, the motion sickness segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of travelers.According to the recent report released by Allied Market Research, the global transdermal drug delivery systems market size is predicted to grow to $87,322.40 million by 2030, having gained a value of $52,476.50 million in 2020, showcasing a considerable CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. This market report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading investment pockets, top market segments, market dynamics, market size and forecasts, competitive analysis, and regional analysis. It is an essential resource for the stakeholders, and leading market players to strategically plan and enhance their competitive advantage.Request Sample of the Report on - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/485 Drivers:Growth in the global populationRising demand for geriatric medicineAn increase in the number of individuals suffering from chronic conditions including heart disease, arthritis, and diabetesOpportunities:Advancements in existing transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDS)The rise in global geriatric population has significantly increased the demand for efficient and effective drug delivery systems. Furthermore, changing work culture and lifestyle across the globe has significantly increased the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases such as heart diseases, diabetes, and arthritis. In addition, advancements in transdermal drug delivery systems have enabled in use for delivery a wide range of medicines. Also, major companies in the industry are focused on development of more advanced and efficient transdermal drug delivery systems.Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/485 The global transdermal drug delivery systems market is categorized into various segments based on type, application, and region. It is offered in both tabular and graphical form, permitting an individual or a commercial organization to benefit perception into the highly profitable and swiftly expanding segments.By type, the passive segment accounted for the major market share in 2020, acquiring nearly three-fifths of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market revenue. On the other hand, the active segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period.By application, the analgesics segment garnered the major market share in 2020, holding around one-third of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market revenue. The motion sickness segment, simultaneously, would display the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.For Procurement Information - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/485 By region, the market across North America dominates the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period. The Europe and LAMEA provinces are also studied in the report.The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the leading players in the global transdermal drug delivery systems market including Novartis AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Viatris Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Altaris, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, Purdue Pharma L.P., Johnson & Johnson, and Endo International Plc. 