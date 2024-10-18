Safari Micro announces availability of HP SFF Desktop AI PC with focus on power and security

Safari Micro is announcing the availability of new AI PCs with the launch of the HP Elite Small Form Factor 805 G9 Desktop PC.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safari Micro is announcing the availability of new AI PCs with the launch of the HP Elite Small Form Factor 805 G9 Desktop PC. Engineered for desktop workers looking to take productivity to the next level, workers experience boosted connectivity to take advantage of cloud-based AI applications like Copilot in Windows1 with Wi-Fi 7 capability2.Safari Micro recommends HP business desktops for companies looking to power their most demanding applications. The highly secure and easy to manage HP Elite 805 SFF is equipped with an AMD Ryzen™ 8000 series processor and AMD RDNA™ onboard graphics, and an NPU that work together to balance workloads and get the most out of cloud-based AI applications.“It’s our mission to empower companies to leverage the power of AI,” said Michael Day, COO at Safari Micro, “Organizations are adopting AI at an unprecedented pace. HP’s new desktop AI PC, paired with Safari Micro’s expertise in endpoint management and services can help companies ensure their workers are equipped with powerful, secure devices to capitalize on AI now and in the future.”The HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PC is protected by HP Wolf Security to ensure business data stays safe. HP Wolf Security for Business creates a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense.To learn more about the HP Elite SFF 805 G9 Desktop PC and Safari Micro’s endpoint management and support services, visit Safari Micro’s website.About Safari Micro: Safari Micro, Inc. , based in Chandler, Arizona is an industry-leading value-added reseller of hardware, software, and IT services to businesses, school districts, state municipalities, and government agencies of all sizes across the United States. Safari Micro delivers a comprehensive array of IT products services while providing impeccable service to ensure customers optimize their technology and achieve success.1 Copilot in Windows requires Windows 11. Some features require an NPU. Timing of feature delivery and availability varies by market and device. Requires Microsoft account to log in. Where Microsoft in Windows is not available, the Copilot key will lead to the Bing search engine. See http://aka.ms/WindowsAIFeatures 2 Wireless access point and Internet service required and sold separately. Availability of public wireless access points limited. Wi-Fi 7 (802.11BE) functionality requires compatible OS and will operate in prior 802.11 specs until available. Wi-Fi 7 also requires compatible Intelor AMD Ryzen™ processor, and a Wi-Fi 7 router, sold separately. Wi-Fi 7 is backwards compatible with prior 802.11 specs. Available in countries where Wi-Fi 7 is supported. The specification for 802.11BE is a draft specification and is not final. If the final specification differs from the draft specification, it may affect the ability of the device to communicate with other 802.11BE devices.

