Calcium Citrate Market Rising Trends, Demand and Growing Business Opportunities 2021-2031

Calcium Citrate Market: A Concise Guide to The Key Players and Industry Updates from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Allied Market Research, the global calcium citrate market was estimated at $0.8 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, with a 3.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031.Calcium citrate is a white, colorless salt of calcium that is commonly used as firming agent, acidity regulator, food preservative, anti-caking agent, and fortification agent in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and other end use sectors. Moreover, it is used in pharmaceutical sector to increase plasma calcium levels. Furthermore, it reduces calcium flux from osteocyte activity by significantly reducing the secretion of parathyroid hormone (PTH).𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17433 The study offers an in-depth market analysis, including detailed profiles of major companies, their product offerings, economic factors, and market leadership. The findings indicate that leading players are actively pursuing strategic initiatives to enhance their market positions. This assessment provides essential insights for businesses, stakeholders, and newcomers, helping them to achieve a competitive edge in the industry.Adani Pharmachem Private LimitedADITYA CHEMICALS LIMITEDGadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd.Alpha DrugsBayer AGDaffodil PharmachemBalchem Inc.Krishna ChemicalsParchem Fine and Specialty ChemicalsJOST CHEMICAL CO.Jungbunzlauer Suisse AGNikunj ChemicalsSUCROALUnivar Solutions Inc.Calcium citrate industry news𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17433 Gadot Biochemical Industries launched a new mineral blend in January 2022, that combines magnesium and calcium citrate. This formulation, named Cal2Mag, is designed to address specific health needs related to bone health. Each gram of Cal2Mag contains 100 mg of calcium citrate and 50 mg of magnesium citrate, supplying 10% of the recommended daily calcium intake and 14% of magnesium.Two months later, Bayer launched its Elevit brand, which focuses on maternal nutrition. These include Vitamin D capsules, and Calcium Zinc Vitamin D capsules, to support bone development, and improve child's appetite.The market for calcium citrate is propelled by its diverse applications across various end-user industries. It regulates acidity, emulsifies, and preserves items in the food and beverage sector. It also works as a diuretic and phlegm expectorant in pharmaceuticals.Calcium citrate is gaining attention due to its widespread usage in numerous regions. This is particularly common among millennials who are choosing calcium-based supplements. The rising demand for supplements and nutrients, especially among the baby boomer demographic, is anticipated to boost the calcium citrate market. While calcium citrate is commonly available in powder form, micronized powder has seen notable growth due to its advantageous properties.Prominent industry trendsThe calcium citrate market is influenced by the aging population, which is particularly vulnerable to bone injuries and fractures. This demographic represents a key target for global manufacturers of bone and joint health supplements. Many consumers are willing to pay premium prices for these supplements as they prioritize maintaining a healthy lifestyle and preventing age-related bone disorders. This offers targeted health benefits for specific areas of the body. In addition, the National Library of Medicine noted that over 1 billion people globally were affected by osteoporosis in 2021. These concerning statistics have significantly fueled growth in the calcium citrate market.AMR’s report delivers a quantitative analysis of the calcium citrate market from 2021 to 2031, highlighting key trends, drivers, and opportunities. It also includes Porter's Five Forces analysis, market segmentation insights, and regional revenue contributions, providing a comprehensive overview for stakeholders to make informed business decisions.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/calcium-citrate-market/purchase-options

