Rise and Shine for the New Briarpatch Pete the Cat Bedtime Blues Game

Players try to put their group of Pete the Cat figures to bed atop a precarious pop-up platform bed. These clever cats just might jump off at any time.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rest assured, University Games has its newest Briarpatch branded Pete the Cat game ready for Back to School and Holiday gameplay.Based on the hilarious bedtime story from Kimberly and James Dean’s New York Times bestselling Pete the Cat series, the new Pete the Cat Bedtime Blues Game ($29.99 for ages 3+) is a simple-to-learn game of slumber party antics. In this game, players act out bedtime activities and try to put their group of Pete the Cat playing figures to bed atop a precarious pop-up platform bed. However, these colorful, clever little cats just might jump off at any time.The latest game is an extension of Briarpatch’s phenomenally successful line of Pete the Cat children’s products licensed from MerryMakers Inc.Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development at University Games, said, “It is our pleasure to continually develop new games that align with the Pete the Cat book titles, artwork, characters, and storylines. Our new Bedtime Blues game is super fun with a lot of action elements, large-sized Pete the Cat playing pieces, and game play components that are sure to engage and entertain preschoolers.”Pete the Cat Bedtime Blues joins other Briarpatch Pete the Cat games, including Pete the Cat Terrific Tacos Game, Pete the Cat The Missing Cupcakes Game, Pete The Cat Groovy Buttons Game, Pete the Cat Pizza Pie Game, Pete the Cat Wheels on the Bus Game, and many other card games and puzzles.University Games has a long history of producing popular, award-winning products based on preschool favorite authors, literary characters, and properties. In addition to Dean’s Pete the Cat, University Games also offers licensed games for Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man, Richard Scarry, and Eric Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar.About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, The Learning Journey International, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and Bepuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.For Sales and Marketing, Contact:Daniel Fox, Briarpatch, danielf@ugames.com , 415-503-1600 x 210Craig Hendrickson, University Games, craigh@ugames.com, 415-934-3711For Pete the Cat Opportunities, Contact:Clair Frederick, MerryMakers, clair@merrymakersinc.com

