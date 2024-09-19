StarknightMT Announces Its Participation in 2024’s Sand Sports Super Show

Join StarknightMT at Booth #1476 for games, prizes, and the latest UTV accessories.

HEBRON, KY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- StarknightMT is set to make a splash at this year’s Sand Sports Super Show , a prominent sand sports expo happening at the OC Fair & Event Center and scheduled to take place from September 20-22, 2024. Visitors are encouraged to stop by StarknightMT's Booth #1476, showcasing exciting activities, exclusive prizes, and a chance to check out their premium aftermarket UTV parts and accessories Each September, thousands of off-road fans and hundreds of exhibitors come together for three days of innovation and excitement at the Sand Sports Super Show, a flagship event. Hosted over 3 days, the super show promises great fun and is always packed with the latest Sand Rails, ATVs, UTVs/Side x Sides, accessories, apparel, and more.This year, StarknightMT will also entertain guests with entertaining dice and jigsaw activities, with beautiful keychains up for grabs as prizes. Additionally, visitors can take group pictures on-site to commemorate important occasions and get a unique gift card as a keepsake.As evident, StarknightMT has a long history of enhancing the potential of UTV enthusiasts with its high-quality aftermarket parts and accessories. To meet the demands of off-road adventurers, the company provides a range of upgraded products, including windshields , seat covers, soft cab enclosures, and even doors. With a focus on customer feedback, the StarknightMT brand is dedicated to catching customer attention at this event, a golden opportunity to introduce the world to its game-changing catalog.Event details:Address: OC Fair & Event Center - 88 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa, CADate: September 20-22, 2024Timings:Friday: 4:00 pm - 10:00 pmSaturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pmSunday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pmBooth #: 1476 (StarknightMT）For more information, visit the official Website of StarknightMT: https://starknightmt.com

