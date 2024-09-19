Edge AI Processor Market 2021-2030: Unlocking New Potential in Smart Devices and IoT

Edge AI Processor Market Growth

Edge AI Processor Market Showing Impressive Growth during Forecast Period 2021 - 2030

Edge AI Processor Market is widely used in industries like electronics, retail and e-commerce, and automotive industries.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, “ Edge AI Processor Market ," The edge AI processor market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16% from 2022 to 2030.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16569 The Edge AI Processor market size is expected to accelerate in the forecast period. Edge has many advantages in addition to operational responsiveness, such as energy efficiency. As more data is processed at the edge, less data is moved to and from the cloud, resulting in lower data latency and energy consumption. Over half of organizations, according to the IBV, intend to use edge computing applications for energy efficiency management during the next few years. These factors are anticipated to boost the edge AI processor market growth over the forecast period.The global Edge AI processor industry is segmented based on type, device type, and end-use. By type, the market is classified into central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC). By device type, the analysis has been divided into consumer devices and enterprise devices. By end-use, the market is further divided into automotive & transportation, healthcare, consumer electronics, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in this report include 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒍 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑨𝒅𝒗𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒅 𝑴𝒊𝒄𝒓𝒐 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔, 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑨𝒍𝒑𝒉𝒂𝒃𝒆𝒕 𝑰𝒏𝒄.; 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒍 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑸𝒖𝒂𝒍𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒊𝒆𝒔, 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑨𝒑𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑴𝒚𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒄; 𝑳𝒕𝒅., 𝑨𝒓𝒎 𝑳𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅, 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒔𝒖𝒏𝒈 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝑪𝒐., 𝑳𝒕𝒅., 𝑵𝑽𝑰𝑫𝑰𝑨 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑯𝒊𝑺𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒐𝒏 (𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒉𝒂𝒊) 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝑪𝑶 𝑳𝑰𝑴𝑰𝑻𝑬𝑫.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16569 The report focuses on the global Edge AI processor market trends and the major products & applications, where Edge AI processors are deployed. It further highlights numerous factors that influence market growth, such as forecasts, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on the overall demand for Edge AI processors in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐎𝐅 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐋𝐎𝐁𝐀𝐋 𝐄𝐃𝐆𝐄 𝐀𝐈 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐎𝐑 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓• COVID-19's impact on businesses is redefining business models. The new coronavirus has had an impact on every organization. Organizations are attempting to restructure their supply chains to create a safe working environment.• Organizations all over the world are implementing appropriate measures to limit pandemic risks, such as remote working capabilities, remote asset maintenance & monitoring, plant automation, and telehealth. The transition from computers to the cloud to the edge has proven to be quite beneficial to the healthcare industry. Many hospitals and pharmaceutical companies have begun to embrace edge AI.• Furthermore, even though the technology is not new, research indicates that there will be numerous ways for the healthcare sector to incorporate edge IoT and Edge AI into their daily operations in the coming years.• The healthcare sector is projected to have a significant beneficial influence, as companies realize the value of edge AI in combatting the virus's effects. As a result, financing and research to keep organizations safe and secure across the value chain has expanded. As countries gradually emerge from lockdown, the industrial and communications industries are reviewing the situation.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16569 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲• The edge AI processor market analysis provides in-depth information regarding the edge AI processor market share along with future opportunities.• based on type, the central processing unit (CPU) segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.• based on device type, the consumer devices segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.• based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. 