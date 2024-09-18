Two Acting U.S. Trustees Appointed for Region Encompassing Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington and for Region Encompassing Colorado, Utah and Wyoming

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed two Acting U.S. Trustees, the Executive Office for U.S. Trustees announced today. Under 28 U.S.C. § 585(a), the Attorney General may fill U.S. Trustee vacancies by appointing an Acting U.S. Trustee.

Jonas V. Anderson has been appointed as the Acting U.S. Trustee for Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington (Region 18). Anderson replaces Gregory M. Garvin, who has been appointed as the Acting U.S. Trustee for Colorado, Utah and Wyoming (Region 19). Garvin replaces Patrick S. Layng, who is retiring after 36 years of service to the Justice Department, including the last 10 years as the interim U.S. Trustee for Region 19.

The appointments of Anderson and Garvin are effective Sept. 28.

Anderson joined the U.S. Trustee Program (USTP) in 2010 as a trial attorney in the Las Vegas office through the Attorney General’s Honors Program after clerking for Judge Deanell Reece Tacha of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. Anderson has served as the Assistant U.S. Trustee in charge of the USTP’s Eugene, Oregon, office since 2016, and for two years he served as the Acting Assistant U.S. Trustee of the Portland, Oregon, office. He received his Juris Doctor and Master of Legal Letters degrees from Duke University School of Law, a master’s degree from Yale University and a bachelor’s degree magna cum laude from Brigham Young University.

After seven years as the Acting U.S. Trustee in Region 18, Garvin will transition to a similar role in Region 19, where he has already been serving as the Assistant U.S. Trustee for the Denver field office since 2008. Before joining the USTP, Garvin was in private practice in the Kansas City area for 17 years focusing on commercial litigation and bankruptcy matters, including representing debtors in chapter 7 and 13 as well as individuals, small businesses and creditors in chapter 11. He received his bachelor’s degree and his law degree from the University of Kansas.

