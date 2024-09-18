EB5 Capital’s Steamboat Springs Marriott Hotels (JF40) Project Receives I-956F Approval from USCIS

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital is excited to announce that its Steamboat Springs Marriott Hotels (JF40) project was approved by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on September 13, 2024, after pending for approximately 2 months. This Form I-956F approval confirms that USCIS has assessed and verified the compliance of the project and its related documents. Now that the project is approved by USCIS, investors who filed I-526E conditional green card petitions in this project can anticipate receiving individual petition adjudications in the coming months.



Steamboat Springs Marriott Hotels (JF40) is the development of a dual-branded Marriott hotel nestled atop Steamboat Mountain in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The Project will consist of a 103-room upscale SpringHill Suites, and a 77-room extended-stay TownePlace Suites. Plans include the construction of an upscale bar/lounge area and a full-service restaurant. Other shared amenities include a resort-style pool and hot tubs, an outdoor grill and patio area, fitness and business centers, and ski storage. The project is one of EB5 Capital’s 14 hotel developments in its portfolio of over 40 projects.

“We are pleased with this quick project approval from USCIS,” said Mariana Gomez, Senior Vice President of Operations and Compliance at EB5 Capital. “We’ve had the opportunity to experience the steady and significant improvement in processing times for I-956F applications firsthand and look forward to future approvals.”

JF40 is one of 15 projects EB5 Capital has launched since the passing of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA). Since the RIA went into effect, 12 of EB5 Capital’s projects have received I-956F approvals, allowing the firm to maintain its 100% project approval rate with USCIS.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). As one of the country’s oldest and most active Regional Center operators, the firm has raised more than one billion dollars of foreign capital across over 40 EB-5 projects. Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 75 countries. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

