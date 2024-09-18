Recap of the 2024 Mental Health America Policy Institute

On Sept. 17, Mental Health America conducted its 2024 National Policy Institute: Social Drivers of Mental Health in Washington, D.C. The program explored the impact of social drivers such as integrating care in schools, housing, food, and economic security on the mental health of youth and their families. Experts discussed the need for more social workers to meet the needs of students, how creating communities that support housing for all is the solution to homelessness, and how youth can rely on peers to know what is available to them in the form of economic support in our communities.

Participants included Simon Borger, VP for Mental Health and Wellness at Policy Institute sponsor Kaiser Permanente; Lena O’Rourke, Healthy Schools Campaign; Jessica Lee, Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services; Richard Cho, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; Sakeenah Shabazz, U.S. Department of Agriculture; Tegan Lecheler, Bridge Project; Anna Bailey, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities; and Saiarchana Darira, an alumna of MHA’s Youth Policy Accelerator.

At the end of the day, the Youth Policy Advocacy Award was presented to Cole Ramsey of Indiana. When presented with the award, Cole shared, “I implore leaders across the nation in small rural areas like mine or in large urban environs to just follow the lead and give them a seat at the table because youth know the best way to address mental health. They’ve lived it.”