Smugglers fall flat: CBP seizes more than one million dollar's worth of cocaine concealed within flatbed truck

OTAY MESA, Calif. — CBP officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility seized over a million dollars’ worth of cocaine in a single enforcement action this past week.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, September 10, at approximately 12:40 p.m., when CBP officers encountered a 34-year-old man driving a commercial tractor-trailer and empty flatbed applying for entry from Mexico into the United States. A CBP K9 unit conducted a cursory inspection of the truck and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics. The driver, a valid border crossing card holder, was referred for further examination along with the tractor-trailer and empty flatbed.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers utilized non-intrusive inspection technology to screen the truck, revealing anomalies. Upon inspecting the fifth wheel area of the tractor-trailer, CBP officers discovered and extracted 65 packages. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as cocaine, weighing a total of 167.11 pounds with an estimated street value of $1,270,000.00.

With the help of a K9 detection team and non-intrusive inspection technology, CBP officers discovered dozens of packages of cocaine concealed within a flatbed truck at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

“Today, CBP officers showcased their unwavering commitment to securing our borders by seizing 167 pounds of cocaine ingeniously concealed within the fifth wheel area of a flatbed truck,” stated Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa. “This significant interdiction underscores the relentless efforts and vigilance of our officers in protecting our communities from the scourge of illegal narcotics. Our dedication to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of the American public remains steadfast.”

CBP officers extracted 67 concealed packages weighing 167 pounds from the truck. The contents of the packages tested positive for cocaine and had an estimated street value of more than $1.2 million.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and commercial tractor-trailer. The driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

This seizure is the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on Oct. 26, 2023, in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.