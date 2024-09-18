Submit Release
Stream Advisory Rescinded for Kansas River located near Kansas City, Kansas

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for the Kansas River that was issued on Aug. 21.

The stream advisory was the result of scheduled collection system repairs which may result in untreated wastewater discharge to the river containing elevated bacteria levels.

Water sampling indicates that tested bacteria and contaminant levels are within normal range.

KDHE has deemed the stream safe for primary (swimming) contact and recreation. 

View the original stream advisory.

